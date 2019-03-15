'Insightful read on how he compromised India's interest at UNSC': BJP shares Nehru's letter to CMs, asks Rahul to read

1/5

In his press conference, RS Prasad blamed the Congress for China becoming a permanent member of the UN Security Council which gives it the power to veto any move in the global body. Quoting from a book, 'Nehru- The invention of India', written by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the BJP leader said it has been written that India's first prime minister played a role in China becoming a permanent member of the UNSC. India under Modi will continue to fight a decisive battle against terrorism, he asserted, adding that the BJP is "pained" if the Congress and Gandhi are happy with the Chinese action. "India and Indians are hurt with the Chinese decision," he said.

Reacting, Tharoor wrote:

Since my book #NehruTheInventionOfIndia is being cited by the BJP, let's have some context here:

1. China was an original Permanent Member of the Security Council from the signing of the @UN Charter in 1945.

(continued in this thread) — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 15, 2019

2. After the Communist takeover of China in 1949, the seat continued to be held by the ousted Govt of Chiang Kai-Shek based in Taiwan, which called itself the Republic of China. Nehru rightly felt that this arrangement lacked credibility & that a tiny island state could not be... — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 15, 2019

...a Permanent Member with veto power on the Council.

3. Nehru therefore called on the other Permanent Members to admit Communist China (PRC) to the @UN & give it the Permanent seat held by Taiwan.

4. US understood the objection to RoC but was unwilling to admit the Communist PRC — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 15, 2019

5. In this context it was suggested that India take over the Chinese permanent seat. Nehru felt this was wrong & would compound one injustice to China with another. He said the RoC seat should be given to PRC & India should one day get a permanent seat in its own right. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 15, 2019

6. Remember that India could not have replaced China on the Security Council without an amendment to the @UN Charter. Such an amendment could not have passed over the USSR's veto, which at the time (well before the Sino-Soviet split) it would have exercised. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 15, 2019