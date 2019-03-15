Search icon
'Insightful read on how he compromised India's interest at UNSC': BJP shares Nehru's letter to CMs, asks Rahul to read

The BJP’s Twitter handle wrote: “Insightful read on how Jawaharlal Nehru compromised India's interest with respect to UNSC. May be Rahul Gandhi should read before he tweets. Excerpt from his letter dated Aug 2, 1955. Source: 'Letters for a Nation: From Jawaharlal Nehru to His Chief Ministers 1947-1963'.”

A day after Arun Jailtey slammed ‘original sinner’ Jawaharlal Nehru for favouring China over India for UNSC membership, BJP shared a paragraph from Nehru’s own book in which he wrote to the Chief Ministers

In his press conference, RS Prasad blamed the Congress for China becoming a permanent member of the UN Security Council which gives it the power to veto any move in the global body. Quoting from a book, 'Nehru- The invention of India', written by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the BJP leader said it has been written that India's first prime minister played a role in China becoming a permanent member of the UNSC. India under Modi will continue to fight a decisive battle against terrorism, he asserted, adding that the BJP is "pained" if the Congress and Gandhi are happy with the Chinese action. "India and Indians are hurt with the Chinese decision," he said.

Reacting, Tharoor wrote: 

'Informally, suggestions have been made by the United States that China should be taken into the United Nations but not in the Security Council, & that India should take her place in the Security Council.

"..We cannot, of course, accept this as it means falling out with China and it would be very unfair for a great country like China not to be in the Security Council," he said in a series of tweets.

Hitting back at the Congress, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Thursday said first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was the "original sinner" who favoured China over India for permanent membership into the United Nation Security Council. 

Modi as "weak" and "scared" of Chinese President Xi Jinping after Beijing blocked a UN resolution to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist.
"The original mistake, both on Kashmir and China, was committed by the same person," said Jaitley while quoting a letter written by Nehru to Chief Ministers on August 2, 1955.
 

Jaitley, who heads the publicity committee of the BJP for the ensuing general elections, has quoted a part of the letter.
"Pt. Nehru's infamous letter to Chief Ministers' dated August 2, 1955, states 'Informally, suggestions have been made by the United States that China should be taken into the United Nations but not in the Security Council, & that India should take her place in the Security Council.
 

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Jaitley asked, "Will the Congress President tell us who the original sinner was?" India's bid to designate the chief of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed as a global terrorist suffered a setback with China putting a technical hold on a proposal to ban him following the Pulwama terror attack.
The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UNSC was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27, days after a suicide bomber of the JeM killed 44 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, leading to a flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan. 

