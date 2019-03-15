'Insightful read on how he compromised India's interest at UNSC': BJP shares Nehru's letter to CMs, asks Rahul to read

The BJP’s Twitter handle wrote: “Insightful read on how Jawaharlal Nehru compromised India's interest with respect to UNSC. May be Rahul Gandhi should read before he tweets. Excerpt from his letter dated Aug 2, 1955. Source: 'Letters for a Nation: From Jawaharlal Nehru to His Chief Ministers 1947-1963'.”
A day after Arun Jailtey slammed ‘original sinner’ Jawaharlal Nehru for favouring China over India for UNSC membership, BJP shared a paragraph from Nehru’s own book in which he wrote to the Chief Ministers
The BJP’s Twitter handle wrote: “Insightful read on how Jawaharlal Nehru compromised India's interest with respect to UNSC. May be Rahul Gandhi should read before he tweets. Excerpt from his letter dated Aug 2, 1955. Source: 'Letters for a Nation: From Jawaharlal Nehru to His Chief Ministers 1947-1963'.”
Insightful read on how Jawaharlal Nehru compromised India's interest with respect to UNSC. May be Rahul Gandhi should read before he tweets.— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) March 15, 2019
Excerpt from his letter dated Aug 2, 1955. Source: 'Letters for a Nation: From Jawaharlal Nehru to His Chief Ministers 1947-1963'. pic.twitter.com/EuCtdzvKkg
1. Tharoor on his book
In his press conference, RS Prasad blamed the Congress for China becoming a permanent member of the UN Security Council which gives it the power to veto any move in the global body. Quoting from a book, 'Nehru- The invention of India', written by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the BJP leader said it has been written that India's first prime minister played a role in China becoming a permanent member of the UNSC. India under Modi will continue to fight a decisive battle against terrorism, he asserted, adding that the BJP is "pained" if the Congress and Gandhi are happy with the Chinese action. "India and Indians are hurt with the Chinese decision," he said.
Reacting, Tharoor wrote:
Since my book #NehruTheInventionOfIndia is being cited by the BJP, let's have some context here:— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 15, 2019
1. China was an original Permanent Member of the Security Council from the signing of the @UN Charter in 1945.
(continued in this thread)
2. After the Communist takeover of China in 1949, the seat continued to be held by the ousted Govt of Chiang Kai-Shek based in Taiwan, which called itself the Republic of China. Nehru rightly felt that this arrangement lacked credibility & that a tiny island state could not be...— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 15, 2019
...a Permanent Member with veto power on the Council.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 15, 2019
3. Nehru therefore called on the other Permanent Members to admit Communist China (PRC) to the @UN & give it the Permanent seat held by Taiwan.
4. US understood the objection to RoC but was unwilling to admit the Communist PRC
5. In this context it was suggested that India take over the Chinese permanent seat. Nehru felt this was wrong & would compound one injustice to China with another. He said the RoC seat should be given to PRC & India should one day get a permanent seat in its own right.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 15, 2019
6. Remember that India could not have replaced China on the Security Council without an amendment to the @UN Charter. Such an amendment could not have passed over the USSR's veto, which at the time (well before the Sino-Soviet split) it would have exercised.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 15, 2019
7. So Nehru did not "give the Indian permanent seat to China". There was no Indian seat to give & it was far from certain the US idea would have worked.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 15, 2019
8. The BJP prefers to fight over the past because they have failed India in the present & can offer no hope for the future.
2. What the letter states
"..We cannot, of course, accept this as it means falling out with China and it would be very unfair for a great country like China not to be in the Security Council," he said in a series of tweets.
3. Nehru 'original sinner'
Hitting back at the Congress, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Thursday said first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was the "original sinner" who favoured China over India for permanent membership into the United Nation Security Council.
Modi as "weak" and "scared" of Chinese President Xi Jinping after Beijing blocked a UN resolution to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist.
"The original mistake, both on Kashmir and China, was committed by the same person," said Jaitley while quoting a letter written by Nehru to Chief Ministers on August 2, 1955.
4. Jaitley quotes letter
Jaitley, who heads the publicity committee of the BJP for the ensuing general elections, has quoted a part of the letter.
5. 'We cannot accept'
"..We cannot, of course, accept this as it means falling out with China and it would be very unfair for a great country like China not to be in the Security Council," he said in a series of tweets.
Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Jaitley asked, "Will the Congress President tell us who the original sinner was?" India's bid to designate the chief of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed as a global terrorist suffered a setback with China putting a technical hold on a proposal to ban him following the Pulwama terror attack.
The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UNSC was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27, days after a suicide bomber of the JeM killed 44 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, leading to a flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan.