Inside pics of Russian President Vladamir Putin’s Rs 750 crore luxury yacht with helipad, indoor pool, gym

Russian President Vladamir Putin is one of the world’s most known and powerful heads of state. Recently, he has been in the news due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis with rising tensions and fear of escalation.

Amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions, the threat of economic sanctions reportedly led Putin’s ultra-luxury Yacht called ‘Graceful’ to leave a shipyard in Hamburg in Germany where it was undergoing repairs. The 270-feet luxury sea vessel is reported worth an outrageous $100 million or a little over Rs 750 crore. Here’s all you need to know about it.