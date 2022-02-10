Inside pics of Russian President Vladamir Putin’s Rs 750 crore luxury yacht with helipad, indoor pool, gym

The 270-feet luxury yacht called 'Graceful' is reported worth an outrageous $100 million or a little over Rs 750 crore.
Russian President Vladamir Putin is one of the world’s most known and powerful heads of state. Recently, he has been in the news due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis with rising tensions and fear of escalation.
Amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions, the threat of economic sanctions reportedly led Putin’s ultra-luxury Yacht called ‘Graceful’ to leave a shipyard in Hamburg in Germany where it was undergoing repairs. The 270-feet luxury sea vessel is reported worth an outrageous $100 million or a little over Rs 750 crore. Here’s all you need to know about it.
1. Made at a shipyard known for building nuclear submarines
The Graceful was commissioned back in 2005 and built at Russia’s largest shipbuilding complex Sevmash, which is famous for building nuclear submarines for Russian Navy. The yacht was finished in Germany. The completed vessel was delivered in 2014. The 270 feet or 82 metre yacht has a top speed of 18 knots and cruises at 14 knots. It can travel 4,000 nautical miles at a stretch. The luxurious yacht can fit 12 guests and a 14-member crew.
2. Indoor pool to dance floor
Putin’s luxury yacht’s crown jewel is a nearly 50-feet long and 10-feet wide indoor swimming pool. The pool reportedly can be converted into a dance floor where the pool bed comes to the surface.
3. Theatre, fine dining, wine cellar
The yacht’s multi-function area can be converted into a theatre. It also boasts different dining areas, a tearoom, a cocktail bar, and a cellar with capacity to house 400 wine bottles.
4. Helipad, fitness to work
Apart from a gym, the yacht has a spa pool. The upper deck has an office room and a library. The yacht’s luxuries are completed by a helipad.
Pics Courtesy: Twitter