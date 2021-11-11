Inside photos of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior

Spread over 12,40,771 square feet, worth Rs 4000 cr, the Jai Vilas palace is a three-story building and the current residence of the Scindia family.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia apart from being a successful Indian politician, is also an important part of the Scindia dynasty of Gwalior (Hindu Maratha dynasty). Scindia is a grandson of Jivajirao Scindia, the last Maharaja of the princely state of Gwalior.
For decades, the Jai Vilas Palace has been home to the House of Scindia, situated in Madhya Pradesh's royal city Gwalior. What attracts the public's attention is that the royal palace has a design influenced by Tuscan, Italian, and Corinthian styles.
Spread over 12,40,771 square feet, the Jai Vilas palace is a three-story building and is the current residence of the Scindia family. Today let us tell you some lesser-known facts about Jyotiaditya Scindia's Rs 4000 crores Jai Vilas Palace.
1. When was Jai Vilas Palace built? How much is it worth?
The foundation of Jai Vilas Palace was laid in 1874 under the patronage of Maharaja Jayaji Rao Scindia. The palatial mansion was designed by British Lieutenant-Colonel Sir Michael Filose. Reports state that the palace that was valued at Rs 1 crore back then, is worth over Rs 4000 crore today.
2. Jai Vilas Palace interior hall is adorned with 560 kg gold
According to an Outlook India report, the interior of the Jai Vilas Palace hall is adorned with 560 kg of gold. The design of the hall is influenced by the Neoclassical and Baroque styles.
3. Why was Jai Vilas Palace built?
Notably, the grand palace was reportedly built to welcome Prince George and Princess Mary of Wales who visited India in 1876.
4. Eight elephants were suspended from the ceiling to build Jai Vilas Palace
The first floor of Jai Vilas Palace is Tuscan, the second - Italian-Doric, and the third is inspired by Corinthian and Palladian design. According to the Incredible India Tourism information, when the palace was being built, eight elephants were suspended from the ceiling of the Durbar hall to estimate if the roof was strong enough to take the weight of two massive chandeliers.
5. Solid silver model train - Jai Vilas Palace
The Jai Vilas Palace has a model train made of solid silver at the dining table. The vessel ride was used for carrying brandy and cigars for the guests.
6. Jai Vilas Palace has an extravagant museum and royal collection
The Jai Vilas Palace has 400 rooms in it. Out of these, 35 have been converted into a museum wing. The H.H Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Museum was made by Rajmata Shrimant Vijayaraje Scindia, in the memory of Srimant Jiwajirao Scindia. The museum displays the Maratha Scindia Dynasty's collection that consists of expensive assets like a silver chariot, palanquins, silver buggy, vintage luxury cars. It also houses the original shield of Jhansi Ki Rani and swords from the reign of Aurangzeb and Shah Jahan.