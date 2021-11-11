Inside photos of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior

Spread over 12,40,771 square feet, worth Rs 4000 cr, the Jai Vilas palace is a three-story building and the current residence of the Scindia family.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia apart from being a successful Indian politician, is also an important part of the Scindia dynasty of Gwalior (Hindu Maratha dynasty). Scindia is a grandson of Jivajirao Scindia, the last Maharaja of the princely state of Gwalior.

For decades, the Jai Vilas Palace has been home to the House of Scindia, situated in Madhya Pradesh's royal city Gwalior. What attracts the public's attention is that the royal palace has a design influenced by Tuscan, Italian, and Corinthian styles.

Spread over 12,40,771 square feet, the Jai Vilas palace is a three-story building and is the current residence of the Scindia family. Today let us tell you some lesser-known facts about Jyotiaditya Scindia's Rs 4000 crores Jai Vilas Palace.