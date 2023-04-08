Inside photos of Chennai Airport's swanky new terminal; know 5 important features

With traditional elements like the Kolam, saree, and more, the new terminal at Chennai Airport is a stunning representation of Tamil culture.
On April 8, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to officially open Chennai International Airport's new integrated terminal building (Phase-1).
The new extension to Chennai Airport, according to the ministry of civil aviation, is 2.20 lakh square metres in size and can accommodate close to 35 million passengers annually.
To streamline the transit process, there will be 54 immigration counters at each of the points of arrival and exit.
The integrated terminal structure, which cost 1,260 crore rupees to construct, is a tribute to the local Tamil culture and has customary items like the kolam, saree, and temples. For instance, motif lights that depict the Kolam patterns are used in the design of the ceilings. The stainless steel champagne strips used to build the pillars and columns give them a golden appearance.
The Skylight, which uses natural light to illuminate the interior of the structure while using less energy, is another noteworthy feature.
A more efficient security screening procedure will be made possible by 33 remote boarding gates and 11 automatic tray retrieval systems (ATRS) for carry-on luggage. The self-baggage drop stations that scan boarding passes will also hasten the check-in process.