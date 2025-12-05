FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

INDIA

IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price

The IndiGo flight disruptions not only hit common passengers but even celebrities and various important people. One of them is singer Rahul Vaidya who shared his ordeal through Instagram stories along with actor Nia Sharma.

Vaishali Shastri | Dec 05, 2025, 03:46 PM IST

1.How Rahul Vaidya was effected by IndiGo

How Rahul Vaidya was effected by IndiGo
1

In the first post in the series, Vaidya shared a his selfie looking deeply tired. He wrote, “One of the worst days to fly! And we have a show in Kolkata tonight... and still don't know how we are going to reach there!” 

 

2.Rahul Vaidya's whopping spending on flight tickets

Rahul Vaidya's whopping spending on flight tickets
2

In his second post, he shared images of multiple boarding passes, suggesting he paid Rs 4.2 lakh alone on the domestic flight tickets. “These boarding cards are worth 4.20 lakhs and it's just till Bombay... and now Mumbai to Kolkata will be separate. This is the most expensive domestic travel ever done by me,” wrote Rahul. 

 

3.Actor Nia Sharma shares ordeal

Actor Nia Sharma shares ordeal
3

Not just Vaidya, television actress Nia Sharma also spent Rs 54 thousand on a domestic flight. In a series of posts, she wrote in a very surprising way, “My boarding pass is for 54k... and it's domestic travel.”

4.What is IndiGo’s flight update?

What is IndiGo’s flight update?
4

IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

 

5.Flights from Delhi cancelled till midnight

Flights from Delhi cancelled till midnight
5

Amid this, all IndiGo domestic flights departing Delhi have been cancelled till midnight.

