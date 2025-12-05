IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price

Not Sunny Deol or Bobby Deol, THIS family member performed Dharmendra's asthi visarjan, priest makes BIG reveal: 'Pind daan was also...'
How Joe Root's Gabba century saved Grace Hayden's father from walking naked at MCG – Full story inside
Virat Kohli fever peaks as IND vs SA 3rd ODI tickets sell out in blink after consecutive centuries
ICC announces men's and women's Player of the Month nominees for November: Check here
IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?
Why doesn't Vladimir Putin use internet? Russian President reveals shocking US connection, it is...
Jasmine Bhasin swears by this 3-ingredient DIY mask for fresh, natural glow, clear skin
Cloudflare down: Trading platforms Zerodha, Groww and others hit by outage
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in dazzling mermaid-style gown at Red Sea Film Festival 2025
Dhurandhar Movie Review - A Sensational Big-Screen Explosion That Sets New Genre Benchmarks
INDIA
Vaishali Shastri | Dec 05, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
1.How Rahul Vaidya was effected by IndiGo
In the first post in the series, Vaidya shared a his selfie looking deeply tired. He wrote, “One of the worst days to fly! And we have a show in Kolkata tonight... and still don't know how we are going to reach there!”
2.Rahul Vaidya's whopping spending on flight tickets
In his second post, he shared images of multiple boarding passes, suggesting he paid Rs 4.2 lakh alone on the domestic flight tickets. “These boarding cards are worth 4.20 lakhs and it's just till Bombay... and now Mumbai to Kolkata will be separate. This is the most expensive domestic travel ever done by me,” wrote Rahul.
3.Actor Nia Sharma shares ordeal
Not just Vaidya, television actress Nia Sharma also spent Rs 54 thousand on a domestic flight. In a series of posts, she wrote in a very surprising way, “My boarding pass is for 54k... and it's domestic travel.”
4.What is IndiGo’s flight update?
IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.
5.Flights from Delhi cancelled till midnight
Amid this, all IndiGo domestic flights departing Delhi have been cancelled till midnight.