INDIA

IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports

IndiGo flight disruptions enter their fourth day, with over 500 cancellations, stranded passengers, chaotic crowds, and piles of luggage at major airports across India.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 05, 2025, 11:39 AM IST

1.Piles of suitcases stacked on Airport trolleys

Piles of suitcases stacked on Airport trolleys
1

The first image shows several airport trolleys stacked high with suitcases, forming small mountains of abandoned luggage in Delhi airport terminals. Temporary storage zones, with thousands of bags left unattended as passengers struggled to trace their belongings.

2.Exhausted passenger sleeping on the airport floor

Exhausted passenger sleeping on the airport floor
2

The second image shows a passenger curled up on the floor beside scattered water bottles.

3.Heated confrontation among security personnel

Heated confrontation among security personnel
3

In Chennai airport, frustrated travellers appear to confront security personnel. Airports reported multiple incidents of arguments, loud protests, and angry outbursts, fuelled by a lack of updates and sudden cancellations.

4.Jam-packed waiting area at the terminal

Jam-packed waiting area at the terminal
4

The fourth image shows a packed waiting area filled with hundreds of passengers. Passengers had no option but to wait patiently amidst the chaos, hoping their travel plans would eventually resume.

5.Passengers protesting under the cancelled flight board

Passengers protesting under the cancelled flight board
5

The image shows a crowd of frustrated passengers holding banners. Passengers demanded refunds, assistance, and travel alternatives.

