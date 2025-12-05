IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports

Dhurandhar movie review: Despite long runtime, Ghayal Ranveer Singh makes Ghatak comeback, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal are scene-stealers, NOT FOR WEAK HEARTS
SHOCKING! Thief swallows special-edition diamond-encrusted Fabergé egg worth Rs…, designed by…, cops say...
Government's BIG MOVE amid Indigo flight cancellations: DGCA gives relaxation in new flying rules after thousand passengers stranded, withdraws...
BIG SHOCK to passengers: Delhi-Mumbai return ticket now cost Rs 60000 amid Indigo flight cancellations
Indigo cancels over 500 flights, couple attends own reception virtually; travel agent ‘thanks’ airlines for...
Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer shares simple healthy eating tips to reduce carbs, boost nutrition
Russian President’s 'Flying Kremlin' vs US President’s Air Force One: Here's a look at world’s most powerful leaders Putin and Trump's aircraft
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Black marketing soars ahead of Cuttack match, brokers sell Rs 1,100 tickets for Rs 6,000
PM Modi gives 'PEACE' message to Russian President Vladimir Putin: 'India is not neutral...'
Who is Avadhut Sathe? finfluencer banned by Sebi due to..., seizes Rs 546 crore in crackdown
INDIA
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 05, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
1.Piles of suitcases stacked on Airport trolleys
The first image shows several airport trolleys stacked high with suitcases, forming small mountains of abandoned luggage in Delhi airport terminals. Temporary storage zones, with thousands of bags left unattended as passengers struggled to trace their belongings.
2.Exhausted passenger sleeping on the airport floor
The second image shows a passenger curled up on the floor beside scattered water bottles.
3.Heated confrontation among security personnel
In Chennai airport, frustrated travellers appear to confront security personnel. Airports reported multiple incidents of arguments, loud protests, and angry outbursts, fuelled by a lack of updates and sudden cancellations.
4.Jam-packed waiting area at the terminal
The fourth image shows a packed waiting area filled with hundreds of passengers. Passengers had no option but to wait patiently amidst the chaos, hoping their travel plans would eventually resume.
5.Passengers protesting under the cancelled flight board
The image shows a crowd of frustrated passengers holding banners. Passengers demanded refunds, assistance, and travel alternatives.