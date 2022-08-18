In pics: Nitin Gadkari unveils India's first double-decker AC electric bus in Mumbai

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled India's first double-decker AC electric bus in Mumbai today.
Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled India's first double-decker AC electric bus in Mumbai today (August 18). The minister shared pictures on his official Twitter handle with the caption, “Ushering Sustainable Revolution! It gives me immense pleasure to launch the Ashok Leyland’s Electric Double Decker Bus in Mumbai today.”
Explaining about the dynamic boost to ‘AatmanirbharBharat’, the minister further added, “Giving Dynamic Boost to the sustainable transportation sector, such initiatives are cost-effective solutions and achieve PM Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of AatmanirbharBharat by cutting down oil imports and promoting indigenous resource and services.”
The minister, while speaking at the launch said, "There is a need to transform the country's transport system from a long-term perspective. With focus on reforming urban transport, we are trying to build a low footprint and high passenger density integrated EV mobility ecosystem."
The unique electric double-decker AC bus -- Switch EiV 22 manufactured by Switch Mobility Ltd (‘Switch’) is India's first. The bus is designed, developed and manufactured in India. Switch Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland.
India's first electric double-decker AC bus is also the first ever semi-low-floor, air-conditioned, an electric double-decker with a wider door on the rear overhang and a rear staircase in the world.
The double decker's design is based on a 650 V system, which is also the same platform used by Switch e1 and Switch EiV 12, both of which were released in June 2022.
It also has innovative styling and appealing interiors and exteriors.