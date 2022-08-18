Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In pics: Nitin Gadkari unveils India's first double-decker AC electric bus in Mumbai

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled India's first double-decker AC electric bus in Mumbai today.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 18, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled India's first double-decker AC electric bus in Mumbai today (August 18). The minister shared pictures on his official Twitter handle with the caption, “Ushering Sustainable Revolution! It gives me immense pleasure to launch the Ashok Leyland’s Electric Double Decker Bus in Mumbai today.”

Explaining about the dynamic boost to ‘AatmanirbharBharat’, the minister further added, “Giving Dynamic Boost to the sustainable transportation sector, such initiatives are cost-effective solutions and achieve PM Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of AatmanirbharBharat by cutting down oil imports and promoting indigenous resource and services.”

Read: India's first electric double-decker bus launched in Mumbai: All you need to know

 

 

 

 

1. Photo: Twitter (@nitin_gadkari)

Photo: Twitter (@nitin_gadkari)
1/5

The minister, while speaking at the launch said, "There is a need to transform the country's transport system from a long-term perspective. With focus on reforming urban transport, we are trying to build a low footprint and high passenger density integrated EV mobility ecosystem."

 

2. Photo: Twitter (@nitin_gadkari)

Photo: Twitter (@nitin_gadkari)
2/5

The unique electric double-decker AC bus -- Switch EiV 22 manufactured by Switch Mobility Ltd (‘Switch’) is India's first. The bus is designed, developed and manufactured in India.  Switch Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland.

 

3. Photo: Twitter (@nitin_gadkari)

Photo: Twitter (@nitin_gadkari)
3/5

India's first electric double-decker AC bus is also the first ever semi-low-floor, air-conditioned, an electric double-decker with a wider door on the rear overhang and a rear staircase in the world. 

 

4. Photo: Twitter (@nitin_gadkari)

Photo: Twitter (@nitin_gadkari)
4/5

 The double decker's design is based on a 650 V system, which is also the same platform used by Switch e1 and Switch EiV 12, both of which were released in June 2022.

 

5. Photo: Twitter (@nitin_gadkari)

Photo: Twitter (@nitin_gadkari)
5/5

It also has innovative styling and appealing interiors and exteriors. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.