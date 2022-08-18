In pics: Nitin Gadkari unveils India's first double-decker AC electric bus in Mumbai

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled India's first double-decker AC electric bus in Mumbai today (August 18). The minister shared pictures on his official Twitter handle with the caption, “Ushering Sustainable Revolution! It gives me immense pleasure to launch the Ashok Leyland’s Electric Double Decker Bus in Mumbai today.”

Explaining about the dynamic boost to ‘AatmanirbharBharat’, the minister further added, “Giving Dynamic Boost to the sustainable transportation sector, such initiatives are cost-effective solutions and achieve PM Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of AatmanirbharBharat by cutting down oil imports and promoting indigenous resource and services.”

