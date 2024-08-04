Indian railway station which requires visa to visit: Here’s all you need to know

Today, we explore a few of these distinctive stations, where you might need a visa to travel, or where you can walk across to another country.
India's vast railway network transports over 20 million people daily, with thousands of trains running on its tracks across more than 7,000 stations. Among these, some stations have unique stories. One such intriguing story is of the Hussainiwala railway station. Today, we explore a few of these distinctive stations, where you might need a visa to travel, or where you can walk across to another country.
1. India's last Railway Station
The story of this unique railway station of Indian Railways is connected to martyrs. Located in Punjab's Firozpur district, the name of this railway station is etched in the history of both the railways and the country. Beyond this last railway station of India lies the border of Pakistan. It is known as the gateway to Lahore, Pakistan. The first train ran from this station in 1885, covering the route from Firozpur to Kasur (now in Pakistan).
2. Train runs only twice a year
Regular trains no longer run from this station near the Pakistan border. A train is operated only twice a year to honor those who sacrificed their lives for the country during the freedom struggle. Every year, Northern Railway runs a special DMU train on Shaheed Diwas (March 23) and Baisakhi (April 13).
3. Special train runs for 10 km
The special train covers a distance of 10 kilometers from Firozpur to Hussainiwala border. There was a time when this railway line extended from Hussainiwala to Lahore, but due to tensions with Pakistan, this route was closed. The railway bridge over the Sutlej River was also demolished. Now, the railway line ends at Hussainiwala, where a sign reads "The End of Northern Railway." The memorials of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru are also located at this border, where fairs are held every year.
4. India's last railway station near Pakistan border
The last railway station in India near the Pakistan border is now the Attari Shyam Singh Railway Station, commonly known as the Wagah Station. To visit this station, you need a visa. If caught without a passport or visa, you will be prosecuted under the Foreigners (Amendment) Act, 2004.
5. Other last railway stations in India
The last railway station near the Bangladesh border is Singhabad, though it is now deserted. This station is used for the transit of freight trains. It is located in the Habibpur area of Malda district, West Bengal. From Singhabad, people often walk a few kilometers to visit Bangladesh.
6. India's last railway station where you can walk to a foreign country
Another last railway station is near the Nepal border. Located in Araria district of Bihar, this railway station 'Jogbani' is India's last station. The distance from this railway station to Nepal is minimal, allowing you to walk to Nepal. Notably, Indians do not need a visa or passport to enter Nepal from here.