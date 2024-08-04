Indian railway station which requires visa to visit: Here’s all you need to know

1/6

The story of this unique railway station of Indian Railways is connected to martyrs. Located in Punjab's Firozpur district, the name of this railway station is etched in the history of both the railways and the country. Beyond this last railway station of India lies the border of Pakistan. It is known as the gateway to Lahore, Pakistan. The first train ran from this station in 1885, covering the route from Firozpur to Kasur (now in Pakistan).