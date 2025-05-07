5 . Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor is a series of precision strikes, targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation is said to have killed many Pakistan based terrorists. 24 precision missile struck camps across Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, and Chakwal, which are said to be the bases for the Lashkar, the Jaish-e-Mohammed, and the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist groups. The operation is in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025.