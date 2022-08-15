Independence Day 2022 in pics: From PM Modi unfurling national flag to West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee’s dance

Indians are celebrating 75 years of freedom from British colonial regime today. On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the Indian National Flag at Red Fort in New Delhi earlier today.

Independence Day 2022 should be marked as a day to honor the struggles and sacrifices of all the freedom fighters and civilians who lost their lives fighting against the Britishers.

On the day of Independence in 1947, the first Prime Minister of Independent India Jawaharlal Nehru delivered a speech. He hoisted the tricolour at the Lahori Gate of Red Fort. The day was celebrated as India finally freed itself from the clutches of years of British rule.

Independence Day every year since August 15, 1947 is celebrated with great pomp and show across the country. From flag hoisting ceremonies to cultural events, the day is filled with patriotic fervour and spirit. This year, the country is celebrating its 76th Independence Day.

Let us see some pics from India’s Independence Day celebrations today