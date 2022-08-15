Independence Day 2022 in pics: From PM Modi unfurling national flag to West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee’s dance

Independence Day 2022 celebrations included PM Modi unfurling national flag at Red Fort and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisting flag at residence.
Indians are celebrating 75 years of freedom from British colonial regime today. On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the Indian National Flag at Red Fort in New Delhi earlier today.
Independence Day 2022 should be marked as a day to honor the struggles and sacrifices of all the freedom fighters and civilians who lost their lives fighting against the Britishers.
On the day of Independence in 1947, the first Prime Minister of Independent India Jawaharlal Nehru delivered a speech. He hoisted the tricolour at the Lahori Gate of Red Fort. The day was celebrated as India finally freed itself from the clutches of years of British rule.
Independence Day every year since August 15, 1947 is celebrated with great pomp and show across the country. From flag hoisting ceremonies to cultural events, the day is filled with patriotic fervour and spirit. This year, the country is celebrating its 76th Independence Day.
Let us see some pics from India’s Independence Day celebrations today
1. Prime Minister unfurled the national flag at Red Fort in Delhi
Prime Minister unfurled the national flag at Red Fort in Delhi
Photo Source: IANS
2. Independence Day celebrations
India celebrates 76th Independence Day as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Photo Source: IANS
3. Mamata Banerjee dance
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined folk artists performing at Independence Day 2022 celebrations in Kolkata.
Photo Source: ANI
4. Red Fort
Red Fort in New Delhi was decorated for the celebrations of 76th Independence Day of India.
Photo Source: PTI
5. Indian Navy celebrated Independence Day 2022
Photo Source: Twitter - @ahcimombasa
6. Rashtrapati Bhawan
Rashtrapati Bhawan at Delhi was illuminated with tricolour lights as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations on the 76th Independence Day
Photo Source: PTI
7. India Gate
India Gate was also illuminated on the occasion of Independence Day 2022.
Photo Source: PTI