In Pics: The newly constituted CWC under Rahul Gandhi's leadership holds first meeting

Chairing the first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting of the revamped working committee after becoming president of the party in December last, Rahul Gandhi said it was an institution comprising experience and energy.

The new CWC is an institution comprising experience and energy and will act as a bridge between the past, present and the future, Rahul Gandhi said as he called upon Congressmen and women to rise and fight for the India's oppressed.

The Congress president also reminded the role of the Congress as the voice of India as also its responsibility of present and future, charging that the BJP attacks institutions, Dalits, tribals, backwards, minorities and the poor.

Stating that expansion of party vote base is one of 'our biggest tasks', Rahul said, "In each constituency, we have to find people who have not voted for us, develop strategy to win back their trust."

Earlier this week, Rahul rejigged the committee and dropped senior party leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mohan Prakash, CP Joshi and Shashi Tharoor from the committee. He also appointed some new members including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Tarun Gogoi, Siddaramaiah, Sheila Dikshit, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge.

The new CWC includes 23 members, 19 permanent invitees, and nine special invitees.