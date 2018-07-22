In Pics: The newly constituted CWC under Rahul Gandhi's leadership holds first meeting

Chairing the first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting of the revamped working committee after becoming president of the party in December last, Rahul Gandhi said it was an institution comprising experience and energy.
The new CWC is an institution comprising experience and energy and will act as a bridge between the past, present and the future, Rahul Gandhi said as he called upon Congressmen and women to rise and fight for the India's oppressed.
The Congress president also reminded the role of the Congress as the voice of India as also its responsibility of present and future, charging that the BJP attacks institutions, Dalits, tribals, backwards, minorities and the poor.
Stating that expansion of party vote base is one of 'our biggest tasks', Rahul said, "In each constituency, we have to find people who have not voted for us, develop strategy to win back their trust."
Earlier this week, Rahul rejigged the committee and dropped senior party leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mohan Prakash, CP Joshi and Shashi Tharoor from the committee. He also appointed some new members including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Tarun Gogoi, Siddaramaiah, Sheila Dikshit, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge.
The new CWC includes 23 members, 19 permanent invitees, and nine special invitees.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh arrives at the Congress Working Committee meeting - the first since Rahul Gandhi assumed role of party president in December - INC Twitter
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan appears to be in deep thought during the CWC meeting in New Delhi - INC Twitter
Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit is all smiles as she arrives at the CWC meeting in the national capital - INC Twitter
Congress top brass (From l-r) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA Chiarperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad at the meeting on Sunday - INC Twitter
Former party president and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in her address to the newly-constituted Congress Working Committee, said, "We are committed to make alliances work and we are all with Congress President Rahul Gandhi in this endeavour." Sonia Gandhi also cautioned the people about the 'reign of despair and fear' heaped upon India's deprived and poor. "Rhetoric of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his "desperation" reflecting that the "reverse countdown" of the Modi government has begun," she said. - INC Twitter
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack at the BJP-led government as he chaired the meeting of the recently-constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) in the national capital as he spoke about winning the trust of people. Gandhi described the CWC as "institution comprising experience and energy, as a bridge between the past, present and the future." Stating that expansion of party vote base is one of our biggest tasks, Rahul said, "In each constituency, we have to find people who have not voted for us, develop strategy to win back their trust." - INC Twitter
Congress Communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala greets party members. "As extended Congress Working Committee holds inspiring discussion with great gravitas & depth on the issues before the Nation, focus is on the ‘way forward’ for India - agriculture, youth, economy, internal/external security, SC/ST/BC/Women & integrity of institutions, " he had tweeted after the meeting - INC Twitter