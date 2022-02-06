In Pics: PM Modi pays last respects to ‘Queen of Melody’ Lata Mangeshkar

India lost one of its most recognizable voices today morning when legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The ‘Nightingale of Bollywood’ had been hospitalised for weeks and was on ventilator until January 28 when she was taken off the medical respiratory supplement as she showed signs of improvement. Her condition, however, worsened on Saturday and she was put on ventilator again but passed away the next day.

At around 8:12 am on Sunday morning (February 6), Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last. Her cause of death is said to have been multiple organ failure, as per the doctor treating her. A 2-day national mourning will be observed in the nightingale’s memory. The National flag will fly at half-mast for two days as a mark of respect. As tributes poured in, Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites were conducted with full State honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai at 6.30 pm today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had expressed his condolences earlier in the day, flew out to Mumbai to pay his last respects.