In Pics: PM Modi meets his mother Heeraben one day after BJP's victory in Assembly Elections 2022

The BJP and its followers celebrated in a variety of ways after winning four out of five state legislature elections. In Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur, assembly elections were held in 690 constituencies. Uttar Pradesh contested seven phases of assembly elections from February 10 to March 7. On February 14, voters in Goa and Uttarkhand went to the polls. And Punjab held its assembly elections on February 20. Manipur's assembly election took place in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

BJP workers rode bulldozers to the party offices in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, to celebrate their victory. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent time with his mother, receiving her blessings and wishes.