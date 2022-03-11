In Pics: PM Modi meets his mother Heeraben one day after BJP's victory in Assembly Elections 2022

Assembly Elections 2022 results declared Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) as winner in four out of five states.
The BJP and its followers celebrated in a variety of ways after winning four out of five state legislature elections. In Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur, assembly elections were held in 690 constituencies. Uttar Pradesh contested seven phases of assembly elections from February 10 to March 7. On February 14, voters in Goa and Uttarkhand went to the polls. And Punjab held its assembly elections on February 20. Manipur's assembly election took place in two phases on February 28 and March 5.
BJP workers rode bulldozers to the party offices in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, to celebrate their victory. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent time with his mother, receiving her blessings and wishes.
1. PM Modi greets his mother
PM Modi humbly bows to his mother to greet her.
2. PM Modi's mother gives him blessings
PM Narendra Modi touched the feet of his mother to take her blessings and wishes. She put her hands on his head and congratulated him on the victory.
3. Enjoying meal together
Everyone likes to celebrate their good time with family. Enjoying meal together brings people closer, the mother-son ate together and enjoyed a traditional Gujarati dinner.
4. PM Modi thanks his mother
After having a delicious meal together, PM showed his mother gratitude and thanked her for dinner.
5. PM Modi spends time with his mother
As the leader of the largest democracy, it's quite understandable if PM Narendra Modi does not always get time to sit and have a conversation with his mother. But he found a way to have a conversation and share some heartfelt moments with her.
Image credit: Special arrangement