In Pics: PM Modi inaugurates much awaited Deoghar airport in Jharkhand

On a visit to Bihar and Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated one of the state's most awaited projects, the Deoghar Airport, which will serve as an important developmental and connective initiative for Jharkhand.

The Deoghar Airport was one of the most anticipated projects in Jharkhand because it will be the state's second international terminal, following the one in Ranchi, which was built in 2014. Here are some glimpes of the Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand.