Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In Pics: PM Modi inaugurates much awaited Deoghar airport in Jharkhand

Here are some glimpse of the Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand.

  • Aayushi
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 13, 2022, 03:20 PM IST

On a visit to Bihar and Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated one of the state's most awaited projects, the Deoghar Airport, which will serve as an important developmental and connective initiative for Jharkhand.

The Deoghar Airport was one of the most anticipated projects in Jharkhand because it will be the state's second international terminal, following the one in Ranchi, which was built in 2014. Here are some glimpes of the Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand.

1. Newly-inaugurated Deoghar Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Newly-inaugurated Deoghar Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1/7

The Deoghar Airport development and construction project spanned four years and cost Rs 400 crores. It is built across 657 acres.

Photo: ANI

2. PM Modi greets Jharkhand Governor and CM

PM Modi greets Jharkhand Governor and CM
2/7

On his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted by Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Photo: ANI 

3. PM Modi speaks during the inauguration of Airport

PM Modi speaks during the inauguration of Airport
3/7

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi stated that the development projects will strengthen the state's connectivity, tourism, and trade possibilities.

Photo: IANS

4. PM Modi with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren explore newly-inaugurated Deoghar Airport

PM Modi with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren explore newly-inaugurated Deoghar Airport
4/7

The airport has a 2,500-metre runway that can accommodate Airbus A320 planes landing and taking off.

Photo: ANI

5. PM Modi with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais and CM Hemant Soren looks at model of new

PM Modi with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais and CM Hemant Soren looks at model of new
5/7

The newly constructed airport will have a capacity of 200 passengers per hour and several facilities such as six check-in stations and two arrival belts.

Photo: ANI

6. PM Modi inspects the Deoghar Airport with Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais

PM Modi inspects the Deoghar Airport with Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais
6/7

The Deoghar Airport's interior design reflects modern architecture with a dash of traditional art, exhibiting local tribal artwork and handicrafts.

Photo: ANI

7. Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia at inauguration ceremony

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia at inauguration ceremony
7/7

Union Minister Scindia, who joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Jharkhand visit, stated that new airports will be built in Bokaro, Jamshedpur, and Dumka. There will be 14 new aviation routes introduced, including Dumka-Ranchi, Dumka-Kolkata, Bokaro-Patna, Bokaro-Kolkata, Deoghar-Patna, and Deoghar-Kolkata.

Photo: ANI

READ | PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar Airport: Know key features of Jharkhand’s second international airport

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.