In Pics: PM Modi inaugurates much awaited Deoghar airport in Jharkhand

On a visit to Bihar and Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated one of the state's most awaited projects, the Deoghar Airport, which will serve as an important developmental and connective initiative for Jharkhand.
The Deoghar Airport was one of the most anticipated projects in Jharkhand because it will be the state's second international terminal, following the one in Ranchi, which was built in 2014. Here are some glimpes of the Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand.
1. Newly-inaugurated Deoghar Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The Deoghar Airport development and construction project spanned four years and cost Rs 400 crores. It is built across 657 acres.
Photo: ANI
2. PM Modi greets Jharkhand Governor and CM
On his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted by Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Photo: ANI
3. PM Modi speaks during the inauguration of Airport
Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi stated that the development projects will strengthen the state's connectivity, tourism, and trade possibilities.
Photo: IANS
4. PM Modi with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren explore newly-inaugurated Deoghar Airport
The airport has a 2,500-metre runway that can accommodate Airbus A320 planes landing and taking off.
Photo: ANI
5. PM Modi with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais and CM Hemant Soren looks at model of new
The newly constructed airport will have a capacity of 200 passengers per hour and several facilities such as six check-in stations and two arrival belts.
Photo: ANI
6. PM Modi inspects the Deoghar Airport with Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais
The Deoghar Airport's interior design reflects modern architecture with a dash of traditional art, exhibiting local tribal artwork and handicrafts.
Photo: ANI
7. Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia at inauguration ceremony
Union Minister Scindia, who joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Jharkhand visit, stated that new airports will be built in Bokaro, Jamshedpur, and Dumka. There will be 14 new aviation routes introduced, including Dumka-Ranchi, Dumka-Kolkata, Bokaro-Patna, Bokaro-Kolkata, Deoghar-Patna, and Deoghar-Kolkata.
Photo: ANI
