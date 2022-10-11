Search icon
In Pics: PM Modi inaugurates Mahakal corridor in Ujjain, prays at Mahakaleshwar shrine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dressed in the traditional dhoti and gamcha (stole), offered prayers at the Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain.

The first phase of the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project in the holy city of Ujjain was opened today (October 11, 2022). During the month of Shravan in the Hindu calendar, millions of Hindus from all across the nation make the pilgrimage to the Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 'Jyotirlings' in the country that draws worshippers throughout the year. Prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, said that the Mahakal Lok corridor would increase "Ujjain's liveliness" at the opening ceremony. The importance of Ujjain to India's spiritual culture was also emphasised.

At the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was joined by Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

At the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts the rituals of Darshan and Pooja.

During his visit to the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers.

Shri Mahakal Lok, in Ujjain, was the site of the Phase I dedication of the Mahakal Lok Project, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke.

