In Pics: PM Modi inaugurates Mahakal corridor in Ujjain, prays at Mahakaleshwar shrine

The first phase of the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project in the holy city of Ujjain was opened today (October 11, 2022). During the month of Shravan in the Hindu calendar, millions of Hindus from all across the nation make the pilgrimage to the Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 'Jyotirlings' in the country that draws worshippers throughout the year. Prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, said that the Mahakal Lok corridor would increase "Ujjain's liveliness" at the opening ceremony. The importance of Ujjain to India's spiritual culture was also emphasised.