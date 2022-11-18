In pics: Northeast witnesses aviation revolution, Arunachal Pradesh gets first greenfield airport

Northeast is in the midst of an aviation revolution with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the first greenfield airport of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, November 19. The foundation stone for the Donyi Polo airport was also laid by the PM only back in February 2019. The airport’s construction was completed in a short span of time, despite the challenges that arose with the Covid-19 pandemic.