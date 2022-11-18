Search icon
In pics: Northeast witnesses aviation revolution, Arunachal Pradesh gets first greenfield airport

The first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh - Donyi Polo Airport, Hollangi, Itanagar - will be inaugurated by PM Modi on November 19.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 18, 2022, 09:19 PM IST

Northeast is in the midst of an aviation revolution with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the first greenfield airport of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, November 19. The foundation stone for the Donyi Polo airport was also laid by the PM only back in February 2019. The airport’s construction was completed in a short span of time, despite the challenges that arose with the Covid-19 pandemic. 

1. Northeast gets its 16th airport, Arunachal gets its third

Northeast gets its 16th airport, Arunachal gets its third
1/5

The first greenfield airport of Arunachal Pradesh, the Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport in the state. Its inauguration takes the total number of airports in the Northeast region of India to 16.

2. Airports in Northeast almost doubled in last 8 years

Airports in Northeast almost doubled in last 8 years
2/5

The region saw only nine airports built since independence in 1947 to 2014. However, the number has gone up by seven to a total count of 16 in the last 8 years during the Modi government at the Centre.

3. Focus on enhanced connectivity

Focus on enhanced connectivity
3/5

PM Modi placed a special emphasis on enhancing connectivity in the Northeast, which has led to the rapid development of several airports in the region.

4. First flights in 75 years

First flights in 75 years
4/5

Five northeastern states - Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland - saw flights take off from their airports for the first time in 75 years.

 

5. Increased movement of aircraft in the region

Increased movement of aircraft in the region
5/5

Since 2014, the region has seen aircraft movement go up by 113 percent. While the count was 852 flights per week in 2014, it is now 1817 flights per week in 2022.

