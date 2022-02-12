IN PICS: Mughal Gardens open for public from February 12 to March 16 - How to make online ticket bookings

Booking can be made through the link https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx.

The Mughal Gardens in Delhi will open for the general public from Saturday, till March 16. A statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday stated that visitors will be allowed to see the Gardens only through advance online booking.

Like previous year, this year too walk-in entry will not be available as precautionary measures, the statement read.