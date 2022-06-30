In PICS: Monsoon reaches Delhi, flooding streets and causing traffic jams

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued a travel advice in light of the prediction of the southwest monsoon's arrival this morning.

As a welcome respite from the oppressive heat, early this morning's rains fell throughout areas of the Delhi-NCR region, lowering the temperature to 29.2 degrees Celsius.

Weather officials have issued an orange alert for the nation's capital and its immediate surroundings for today. Here are some images form Delhi NCR region.