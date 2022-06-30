Search icon
In PICS: Monsoon reaches Delhi, flooding streets and causing traffic jams

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued a travel advice in light of the prediction of the southwest monsoon's arrival this morning.

  • Jun 30, 2022, 02:25 PM IST

As a welcome respite from the oppressive heat, early this morning's rains fell throughout areas of the Delhi-NCR region, lowering the temperature to 29.2 degrees Celsius.

Weather officials have issued an orange alert for the nation's capital and its immediate surroundings for today. Here are some images form Delhi NCR region.

1. Monsoon reaches Delhi

Monsoon reaches Delhi
1/7

Early this morning, heavy rains swept over the Delhi-NCR area, lowering the temperature to 29.2 degrees Celcius.

2. Monsoon reaches Delhi

Monsoon reaches Delhi
2/7

Rain fell in sections of Delhi's south, including East of Kailash, Burari, Shahdara, Patparganj, and India Gate, as well as the ITO crossing and ITO crossing.

3. Monsoon reaches Delhi

Monsoon reaches Delhi
3/7

With the arrival of monsoon, the Delhi NCR area is seeing heavy rain, providing much-needed relief from the oppressive heat.

4. Monsoon reaches Delhi

Monsoon reaches Delhi
4/7

In addition to Delhi itself, the Meteorological Department also issued an orange signal for nearby suburbs of Delhi on June 30.

5. Monsoon reaches Delhi

Monsoon reaches Delhi
5/7

Rainfall with severe thunderstorms is expected in various regions of Delhi NCR throughout the day.

6. Monsoon reaches Delhi

Monsoon reaches Delhi
6/7

The weather in Delhi is predicted to clear up on July 2 and 3, according to the India Meteorological Department.

7. Monsoon reaches Delhi

Monsoon reaches Delhi
7/7

New Delhi's Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor is experiencing flooding as a result of the monsoon season's heavy rainfall.

