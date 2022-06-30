In PICS: Monsoon reaches Delhi, flooding streets and causing traffic jams

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued a travel advice in light of the prediction of the southwest monsoon's arrival this morning.
As a welcome respite from the oppressive heat, early this morning's rains fell throughout areas of the Delhi-NCR region, lowering the temperature to 29.2 degrees Celsius.
Weather officials have issued an orange alert for the nation's capital and its immediate surroundings for today. Here are some images form Delhi NCR region.
Rain fell in sections of Delhi's south, including East of Kailash, Burari, Shahdara, Patparganj, and India Gate, as well as the ITO crossing and ITO crossing.
In addition to Delhi itself, the Meteorological Department also issued an orange signal for nearby suburbs of Delhi on June 30.
Rainfall with severe thunderstorms is expected in various regions of Delhi NCR throughout the day.
The weather in Delhi is predicted to clear up on July 2 and 3, according to the India Meteorological Department.
New Delhi's Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor is experiencing flooding as a result of the monsoon season's heavy rainfall.