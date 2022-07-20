In pics: Massive downpour disrupts normal life in Delhi NCR

Rain lashed Delhi on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city. People shared pictures and videos of rainwater gushing into residential areas and vehicles wading through waterlogged roads. The traffic police issued an advisory, asking people to check the weather before heading out. "As per IMD (India Meteorological Department) report, thundershower with moderate intensity to heavy intensity rain with gusty winds would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," it tweeted.