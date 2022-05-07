In pics: India’s first semi high speed regional train for Delhi-Meerut corridor

The first train will be run on the Sarai Kale Khan-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.
The first train set of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), equipped with modern mobility features, was handed over to NCRTC by Alstom India as it rolled out of its manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Savli on Saturday.
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is establishing India's first RRTS which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system.
1. Delhi-Meerut corridor
This first train will be run on Sarai Kale Khan-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. These train sets will be brought to Duhai depot, which is being developed near Ghaziabad, via containers.
The initial trial runs are expected to commence on the priority section (Sahibabad-Duhai) by the end of this year.
The 17-km priority section is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025.
(Pic: Alstom)
2. Design
This RRTS train was designed in Hyderabad and manufactured in Savli in Gujarat. With a design speed of 180 kmph, this new age transit system will also help in managing rapid urbanisation, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said in his video message.
He added that with the rollout of the first RRTS train set he is confident that the project will meet the target timeline to commission the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor.
(Pic: Alstom)
3. Speed
According to NCRTC officials, these will be the fastest trains in India with a design speed of 180kmph and operational speed of 160kmph with an average speed of 100kmph.
(Pic: Alstom)
4. Interior
The modern RRTS trains have ergonomically designed 2x2 transverse cushioned seating, wide standing space, luggage racks, CCTV cameras, laptop/mobile charging facility, dynamic route maps, auto control ambient lighting system, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC), and other amenities.
The RRTS trains also have a standard as well as premium class (one coach per train), along with one coach reserved for women commuters.
(Pic: Alstom)
5. Make in India
Officials said that RRTS train sets are 100 per cent manufactured in India at Alstom's (earlier Bombardier) factory at Savli in Gujarat under the Make in India initiative.
Alstom is a French multinational firm which acquired Bombardier Transportation early last year. Powered by electric traction, RRTS will serve as a green mode of transport in NCR.
(Pic: Alstom)