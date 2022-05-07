In pics: India’s first semi high speed regional train for Delhi-Meerut corridor

1/5

This first train will be run on Sarai Kale Khan-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. These train sets will be brought to Duhai depot, which is being developed near Ghaziabad, via containers.

The initial trial runs are expected to commence on the priority section (Sahibabad-Duhai) by the end of this year.

The 17-km priority section is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025.

(Pic: Alstom)