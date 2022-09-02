Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala

Flooding occurred on Friday evening in the Khaniyara market region, which is located 7 kilometres from the city of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 02, 2022, 10:22 PM IST

On Friday, numerous houses and cars were destroyed by flash floods caused by a cloudburst in the Khanyara neighbourhood of Dharamshala. The aftermath of the flash flood included widespread devastation and debris.

Stores and electrical substations were destroyed. According to ANI, the loss estimates are still in the works, but it is considered to be high.

1. Cloudburst near Dharamsala

Cloudburst near Dharamsala
1/4

An incident of cloudburst was reported on Friday in Khaniyara market region near Dharamshala. 

2. Cloudburst near Dharamsala

Cloudburst near Dharamsala
2/4

According to ANI, the loss estimates are still in the works, but it is considered to be high.

3. Cloudburst near Dharamsala

Cloudburst near Dharamsala
3/4

There was widespread damage to buildings and electrical substations in Khaniyara market region

4. Cloudburst near Dharamsala

Cloudburst near Dharamsala
4/4

The relentless and intense downpours caused conditions that resembled flash floods.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Shiv Prasad, Madhya Pradesh's serial killer, allegedly murdered 6 men; police reveal modus operandi
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.