In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala

Flooding occurred on Friday evening in the Khaniyara market region, which is located 7 kilometres from the city of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

On Friday, numerous houses and cars were destroyed by flash floods caused by a cloudburst in the Khanyara neighbourhood of Dharamshala. The aftermath of the flash flood included widespread devastation and debris.

Stores and electrical substations were destroyed. According to ANI, the loss estimates are still in the works, but it is considered to be high.