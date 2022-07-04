In Pics: How Eknath Shinde rose from an auto rickshaw driver to Maharashtra Chief Minister

1/3

Shinde is known to be a hardworking man who worked at several odd jobs before stepping foot into politics in the 1980s. The 58-year-old politician worked at a beer brewery in Thane and even drove an autorickshaw to earn his daily bread. Later, he was influenced by Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray and the party’s Thane district chief Anand Dighe.

At that time, Dighe ran the local unit of Thane. He served an important role in making Shiv Sena a dominant force in the area. Shinde looked up to Dighe, who had then mentored various other politicians in Thane. He soon modelled his appearance after the Thane district Sena president, who later helped him to win a seat in the Thane Municipal Corporation in 1997.