In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case

Congress workers have been staging 'satyagraha' in several parts of the country to protest against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the ED.

  Jul 27, 2022, 11:43 AM IST

As the Enforcement Directorate continues to question Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald newspaper linked money laundering case, Congress workers have been staging 'satyagraha' in several parts of the country to protest against the alleged misuse of central agencies.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other party MPs were detained by police at Delhi’s Vijay Chowk on Tuesday after they staged a protest against party chief Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Congress leaders were later taken to the Kingsway Camp police station, where they used the occasion of their detention to brainstorm on the party's strategy in Parliament after opposition MPs were suspended. Some other leaders were taken to Vasant Kunj police station too.

The leaders of several parties also wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention on the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the BJP-led Centre against its political opponents.

1. Rahul Gandhi detained by Delhi Police

Rahul Gandhi detained by Delhi Police
1/5

Rahul Gandhi was put in a police bus and other party MPs were detained too and taken away in separate police buses. They were later released after seven hours of detention. "India is a police state, Modi is a king," Rahul Gandhi said.

2. Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar during protest - ANI Photo

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar during protest - ANI Photo
2/5

The Congress protest against Sonia Gandhi's ED questioning turned violent in Bengaluru on Thursday as the party youth wing workers allegedly set a car on fire to express their anger. All leaders and workers of the Congress party in Karnataka were seen participating in the protest that led to traffic jams in Bengaluru. Several leaders were also detained by the police.

3. Congress protest in Andhra Pradesh

Congress protest in Andhra Pradesh
3/5

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee(APCC) members staged a protest on Tuesday against the questioning of Congress president Sonia Gandhi by ED. The party leaders sat on a dharna, accusing the Centre of launching a political witch-hunt against Gandhi.

4. Congress protest in Madhya Pradesh

Congress protest in Madhya Pradesh
4/5

Youth Congress activists on Tuesday staged a demonstration against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for summoning party chief Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald Case in the city. Party activists led by the City Youth Congress president staged demonstrations at Indore's ED Office. A Youth Congress worker also painted the office plates of ED with black spray during protest after which police beat up the activist for entering the office building.

5. Congress protest at Delhi's Vijay Chowk

Congress protest at Delhi's Vijay Chowk
5/5

AICC general secretary Ajay Maken claimed that they were denied permission to organise a "satyagraha" outside Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

