In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case

Congress workers have been staging 'satyagraha' in several parts of the country to protest against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the ED.

As the Enforcement Directorate continues to question Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald newspaper linked money laundering case, Congress workers have been staging 'satyagraha' in several parts of the country to protest against the alleged misuse of central agencies.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other party MPs were detained by police at Delhi’s Vijay Chowk on Tuesday after they staged a protest against party chief Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Congress leaders were later taken to the Kingsway Camp police station, where they used the occasion of their detention to brainstorm on the party's strategy in Parliament after opposition MPs were suspended. Some other leaders were taken to Vasant Kunj police station too.

The leaders of several parties also wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention on the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the BJP-led Centre against its political opponents.