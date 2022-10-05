Search icon
In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today

Take a look at a glimpse of Himachal Pradesh’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

  • Oct 05, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh today where he will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur as well as lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), AIIMS Bilaspur constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1470 crore, is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 speciality and 17 super speciality departments, 18 modular operation theatres and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds.Take a look at a glimpse of Himachal Pradesh’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

 

 

 

1. Aerial view of AIIMS stretched across 247 acres

Aerial view of AIIMS stretched across 247 acres
1/5

Spread over 247 acres, the hospital is equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI etc, Amrit Pharmacy and Jan Aushadhi Kendra and also a 30 bedded AYUSH block.

The Hospital has also set up the Centre for Digital Health to provide health services in the tribal and inaccessible tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh.

2. Specialist health services to strengthen health facilities

Specialist health services to strengthen health facilities
2/5

Specialist health services will be provided by the hospital through health camps in the inaccessible tribal and high Himalayan regions like Kaza, Saluni, and Keylong. The hospital will admit 100 students for MBBS courses and 60 students for nursing courses every year.

"Prime Minister`s vision and commitment to strengthen health services across the country is being showcased again through the inauguration of AIIMS Bilaspur. The hospital, whose foundational stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in October 2017, is being established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana," PMO said in a statement.

3. Project for up-skilling of youth in sector

Project for up-skilling of youth in sector
3/5

Costing about Rs 140 crore, the college will help make available trained manpower for hydropower projects, in which Himachal Pradesh is one of the leading states. It will help in upskilling the youth and providing ample job opportunities in the hydropower sector," the statement reads.

4. Over 700 beds and 64 ICU beds

Over 700 beds and 64 ICU beds
4/5

AIIMS is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 speciality and 17 super speciality departments, 18 modular operation theatres and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds.

5. BJP National President and Himachal Pradesh CM meeting

BJP National President and Himachal Pradesh CM meeting
5/5

BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kothipura in Bilaspur district on Tuesday. Dr Vir Singh Negi, Director, AIIMS, received the leaders on the occasion and made a detailed presentation.

Image credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

