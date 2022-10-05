In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh today where he will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur as well as lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), AIIMS Bilaspur constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1470 crore, is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 speciality and 17 super speciality departments, 18 modular operation theatres and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds.