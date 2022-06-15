Search icon
In Pics: Heavy rains trigger flood-like conditions in Guwahati

Assam, which had just recovered from the damage inflicted by pre-monsoonal rains only a month ago, saw its flood situation take a turn for the worst.

  • Jun 15, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

Flooding and landslides in Assam's northeastern region have killed at least four people. Guwahati's Boragaon region precipitated by torrential downpours on Tuesday, but thousands of residents in seven other districts were also impacted. 

Here are some images form the flood affected Guwahati city.

1. Guwahati

In Guwahati, Assam, traffic continues to move over a route that has been flooded as a result of recent severe rains.

2. Guwahati Municipal Corporation

In the flooded neighbourhoods , Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) delivers relief supplies to the people who were affected by the storm.

3. Relocation of people in Guwahati

People in Guwahati take their possessions with them as they transfer to a safer location after the accommodations they were staying in were swamped by waters as a result of severe rains.

4. Students in Guwahati

In Guwahati on Wednesday, students were seen carrying their belongings after abandoning their dorms due to the soggy conditions.

5. Transportation in flood

Following recent storms, residents of Guwahati are forced to navigate flooded streets in rickshaws.

6. National Disaster Response Force

Members from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carries out a rescue operation in a flooded area in Guwahati following heavy rain.

7. Life in Guwahati

In Guwahati, commuters ride scooty across an area that has been flooded as a result of recent heavy rains.

