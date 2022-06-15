In Pics: Heavy rains trigger flood-like conditions in Guwahati

Assam, which had just recovered from the damage inflicted by pre-monsoonal rains only a month ago, saw its flood situation take a turn for the worst.

Flooding and landslides in Assam's northeastern region have killed at least four people. Guwahati's Boragaon region precipitated by torrential downpours on Tuesday, but thousands of residents in seven other districts were also impacted.

Here are some images form the flood affected Guwahati city.