In pics: Heavy rain triggered by sudden cloudburst inundates parts of Hyderabad

As per the authorities, a sudden cloudburst had triggered the heavy rain which left Hyderabad city water-logged and paralysed.
Residents of Hyderabad woke up to heavy rainfall and a gusty weather on Wednesday morning. A huge amount of rain lashed the city in a relatively short period, disrupting traffic and electricity supply and inundating many roads and residential areas in the low-lying parts. As per the authorities, a sudden cloudburst had triggered the rains. Boats had to be deployed for rescue operations. Roads caved, trees were uprooted as several areas suffered blackouts.
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states (dnaindia.com)
1. Several parts of the city inundated
In Pic: Vehicles navigate inundated roads. | Areas in the Telangana capital including Basheerbagh, Khairatabad, Lakdi Ka Pul, Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Malakpet, Alwal and Uppal say traffic jams. Vehicles had to wade through water logged roads.
2. Disaster Response Force teams deployed
In Pic: People wade through flood waters in the city. | In the worst affected regions, teams of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Disaster Response Force (DRF) were deployed in boats to rescue residents. Flood water entered houses in some areas.
3. Water stagnation, trees uprooted
In Pic: Municipal workers clear Manhole after heavy rain. | Rainfall of 6.8 cm to 11.1 cm was recorded in parts of the city and surrounding districts. While the unseasonal rains brought relief from heat, parts of the city saw water logging.
4. Relief from heat, but also losses
In pic: A road caved after heavy rains lashed Hyderabad. | Apart from disruptions in the city, the heavy rainfall also damaged paddy stored by farmers in procurement centres in various districts, which will lead to massive losses. Appeals have been made to the government to compensate for the losses.
(With inputs from agencies)
Pics Courtesy: IANS, ANI