In pics: Heavy rain triggered by sudden cloudburst inundates parts of Hyderabad

Residents of Hyderabad woke up to heavy rainfall and a gusty weather on Wednesday morning. A huge amount of rain lashed the city in a relatively short period, disrupting traffic and electricity supply and inundating many roads and residential areas in the low-lying parts. As per the authorities, a sudden cloudburst had triggered the rains. Boats had to be deployed for rescue operations. Roads caved, trees were uprooted as several areas suffered blackouts.

