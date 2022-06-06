In Pics: Check out the transport fleet of the Indian Air Force

The Indian Air Force has multiple of transport aircraft in its fleet and has been deployed in several rescue missions.
The Indian air force's objective is to serve the nation. During wartime, they assault the enemy, but during peacetime, they execute non-military activities such as evacuations, disaster relief, surveillance missions, and special missions.
The transport fleet of the Indian Air Force has been deployed in several rescue missions. Here is a list of the Indian Air Force's transportation fleet:
1. Boeing C-17 Globemaster
The Boeing C-17 Globemaster is one of the most modern military cargo aircraft in the world, capable of carrying enormous cargo and can delivering humanitarian supplies by precise airdrop if required. The aircraft can carry about 74,797 kg of payload.
2. Ilyushin Il-76
Ilyushin Il-76 is a multi-purpose, fixed-wing, four-engine turbofan strategic airlifter designed by the Soviet Union's Ilyushin design bureau. The aircraft is capable to carry 40,000 kg of payload.
3. Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules
Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft designed by the USA's Lockheed Martin. The aircraft is capable to land on harsh runways and is capable to carry 20,227 kg of payload.
4. Antonov AN-32
The Antonov AN-32 is a twin-engine turboprop transport aircraft developed in the Soviet Union. The Antonov Design Bureau of Ukraine has developed and built the IAF's new tactical light transport aircraft. The aircraft is capable to land on harsh runways and is capable to carry 7,500 kg of payload.
5. Dornier Do-228
The Dornier Do-228 is a twin-turboprop STOL utility aircraft. The aircraft is capable to carry 6,400kg ok Payload.
6. Airbus C295
Although not yet in service with the Indian Air Force yet, India has finalised the procurement of 56 Airbus C295 aircraft to replace the IAF's old AVRO fleet. The aircraft is capable to carry 9,250 kg ok Payload.