In Pics: Bhasm Holi celebration at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat

Holi, the festival of colours, is synonymous with colours, gulal and gujiya. But in Varanasi, Holi is also played with the ashes of the dead at the Manikarnika Ghat. On Rangbhari Ekadashi on Tuesday, Bhasm Holi was celebrated at the ghat. Let us take a look at some of the pictures from the Holi celebrations:
1. Legend
According to the legend, on Ekadashi, a day after Lord Shiva was returning after completing a marital custom with Devi Parvati, he went to the Mahashamshan or Manikarnika Ghat. There he had played chita bhasm holi with ghosts and spirits.
2. Tradition
This tradition is now followed by the ascetics and saints of Kashi and is being carried on by common people too.
3. Baba Mashan Nath
Devotees worship Baba Mashan Nath, a form of Lord Shiva on this day. They play Holi with the ashes at the cremation ground and chant Lord Shiva's name.
4. Death - A celebration
It is believed that Lord Shiva himself gives Tarak Mantra in Kashi, the city of salvation. So death also becomes a celebration here. On Holi, by offering the ashes of the pyre to each other, they also offer abir and gulal to each other and get the grace of Shiva with happiness, prosperity, splendour.
5. Life and death
On Tuesday morning, the Manikarnika Ghat saw devotees lining up to play bhasm Holi. Phag melodies reverberated with the philosophy of life and death.