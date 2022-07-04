In Pics: Beautiful glimpses of sacred Amarnath Yatra 2022

The annual Amarnath Yatra officially began on June 30 when a group of about 2,750 pilgrims departed from this base camp for the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas that is home to the naturally formed ice-lingam. Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla started the pilgrimage at the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam, in the Anantnag district. The trip, which is mostly made on foot, lasts around three days, with overnight stops made at Sheeshnag and Panchtarni. Here are glimpses of the magnificent Amarnath Yatra.