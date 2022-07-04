In Pics: Beautiful glimpses of sacred Amarnath Yatra 2022

Here are glimpses of the magnificent Amarnath Yatra.
The annual Amarnath Yatra officially began on June 30 when a group of about 2,750 pilgrims departed from this base camp for the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas that is home to the naturally formed ice-lingam. Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla started the pilgrimage at the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam, in the Anantnag district. The trip, which is mostly made on foot, lasts around three days, with overnight stops made at Sheeshnag and Panchtarni. Here are glimpses of the magnificent Amarnath Yatra.
1. Devotees in queue to register for Amarnath Yatra.
Since Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha marked the first group of pilgrims to leave the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the Valley on June 30, a total of 31,987 people have travelled there.
Photo: PTI
2. Aerial view of Baltal base camp for visitors travelling to cave
The traditional 43-day pilgrimage began from the two base camps, the traditional Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag, south Kashmir, and the 14-km shorter Baltal in Ganderbal, central Kashmir.
Photo: ANI
3. Pilgrims ride horses along mountain path
As more than 15,000 pilgrims have already completed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, another group of 8,773 Yatris departed Jammu on July 3 to complete the trip.
Photo: ANI
4. Pilgrims with Palanquins and horses as they make their journey to cave
More staff have been deployed on the highways leading to the sacred cave shrine of Amarnath, and three-tier security precautions have been put in place.
Photo: ANI
5. ITBP Officers engaged in supplying oxygen to devotees at high altitude locations
The ITBP has been patrolling the locations to look for pilgrims who require any form of medical treatment in addition to offering first aid to the pilgrims as needed.
Photo: ANI
