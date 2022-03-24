Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In pics: Asia's largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar opens for public

The iconic garden has more than 1.5 million tulips of 60 varieties and colours.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 24, 2022, 05:51 PM IST

Asia's largest Tulip Garden in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar was thrown open to the public starting from Wednesday.

The iconic garden has more than 1.5 million tulips of 60 varieties and colours. The garden attracts a throng of tourists from different parts of the country and the world alike.

Besides tulips, the garden houses Muscari, Daffodil Hyssen among other types of flowers.

1. Over 1.5 million tulips

Over 1.5 million tulips
1/5

More than 1.5 million tulips bloom over 30 hectares of land. 

(Photo: Twitter/OfficeOfLGJandK)  

2. Garden surrounded by mountains

Garden surrounded by mountains
2/5

The garden is surrounded by Zabarvan mountains and water bodies. 

(Photo: Twitter/OfficeOfLGJandK)  

3. Garden has other flowers as well

Garden has other flowers as well
3/5

Besides tulips, the garden houses Muscari, Daffodil Hyssen among other types of flowers. 

(Photo: Twitter/listenshahid)  

4. Boost to tourism

Boost to tourism
4/5

Modified in 2004, the garden has become a booster for tourism in Kashmir. 

(Photo: Twitter/listenshahid)   

5. Tourists from all across country visit

Tourists from all across country visit
5/5

The garden attracts a throng of tourists from different parts of the country.  

(Photo: JandKTourism) 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.