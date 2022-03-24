In pics: Asia's largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar opens for public

The iconic garden has more than 1.5 million tulips of 60 varieties and colours.
Asia's largest Tulip Garden in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar was thrown open to the public starting from Wednesday.
Besides tulips, the garden houses Muscari, Daffodil Hyssen among other types of flowers.
1. Over 1.5 million tulips
More than 1.5 million tulips bloom over 30 hectares of land.
(Photo: Twitter/OfficeOfLGJandK)
2. Garden surrounded by mountains
The garden is surrounded by Zabarvan mountains and water bodies.
(Photo: Twitter/OfficeOfLGJandK)
3. Garden has other flowers as well
(Photo: Twitter/listenshahid)
4. Boost to tourism
Modified in 2004, the garden has become a booster for tourism in Kashmir.
(Photo: Twitter/listenshahid)
5. Tourists from all across country visit
The garden attracts a throng of tourists from different parts of the country.
(Photo: JandKTourism)