In pics: Asia's largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar opens for public

The iconic garden has more than 1.5 million tulips of 60 varieties and colours.

Asia's largest Tulip Garden in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar was thrown open to the public starting from Wednesday.

The garden attracts a throng of tourists from different parts of the country and the world alike.

Besides tulips, the garden houses Muscari, Daffodil Hyssen among other types of flowers.