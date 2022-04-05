In pics: As spring arrives, Bengaluru turns into pink paradise

The city is witnessing its version of cherry blossom with Tabebuia Rosea trees.
We often think of Japan when someone says cherry blossom. But if you see these beautiful pictures of Bengaluru, then it will break that norm.
As the spring season is on these days, the city is witnessing its version of cherry blossom with Tabebuia Rosea trees blooming and spreading its pink wisdom all over.
Social media is flooded with images of pink trees from Bengaluru, shared by residents of the capital city.
Check out some beautiful pictures from the city:
1. Spring season hits Bengaluru
(Photo credit: Insta/Bengaluru stories)
2. Tabebuia flowers
The pink hue in Bengaluru could be attributed to Tabebuia flowers which blossom every year around spring.
(Photo credit: Insta/Bengaluru stories)
3. Witness the beauty of nature
One can witness the beauty of nature by taking a walk around the city and s/he will find gorgeous trees laden with pink flowers.
(Photo credit: Insta/Bengaluru stories)
4. Residents share pics
(Photo credit: Insta/Bengaluru stories)
5. It's not Japan, it's Bengaluru
(Photo credit: Twitter/AdhityaKailash)