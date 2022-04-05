In pics: As spring arrives, Bengaluru turns into pink paradise

The city is witnessing its version of cherry blossom with Tabebuia Rosea trees.

We often think of Japan when someone says cherry blossom. But if you see these beautiful pictures of Bengaluru, then it will break that norm.

As the spring season is on these days, the city is witnessing its version of cherry blossom with Tabebuia Rosea trees blooming and spreading its pink wisdom all over.

Social media is flooded with images of pink trees from Bengaluru, shared by residents of the capital city.

Check out some beautiful pictures from the city: