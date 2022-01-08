Search icon
In Pics: As rains lash Delhi-NCR, air quality in 'moderate' category

Delhi's air quality improved from 'poor' category to 'moderate' with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 132.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 08, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

Delhi and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the early hours of Saturday. "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Delhi NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat (UP) and Tizara (Rajasthan)," tweeted India Meteorological Department. 

Delhi's air quality improved from 'poor' category to 'moderate' with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 132. This was the best air quality in Delhi since October 26 last year, when it was recorded at 139.

1. IMD predictions

2. Till Sunday

The weather department has predicted a cloudy sky for Delhi till January 9.

3. Gurugram AQI

The air quality of Gurugram is also in the 'moderate' category with the AQI at 156.

4. Best AQI

5. Noida AQI

The air quality of Noida remains in the 'moderate' category with the AQI at 110.

Photos: ANI

