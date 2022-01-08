In Pics: As rains lash Delhi-NCR, air quality in 'moderate' category

Delhi and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the early hours of Saturday. "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Delhi NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat (UP) and Tizara (Rajasthan)," tweeted India Meteorological Department.

Delhi's air quality improved from 'poor' category to 'moderate' with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 132. This was the best air quality in Delhi since October 26 last year, when it was recorded at 139.