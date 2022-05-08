Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In pics: Archaeological Survey Of India unearths ancient Harappan city in Rakhigarhi, Haryana

Researchers studied the remains of Harappan culture and found evidence of town planning, such as streets and multi-story houses, during excavations.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 08, 2022, 03:09 PM IST

Haryana`s Rakhigarhi is famous across the world for the Harrapan civilisation. And now, the Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) is conducting new excavations in and around the 7,000-years-old planned Harappan city in Rakhigarhi which will be completed by the end of May, stated in an IANS report.

The excavation and study at Rakhigarhi have so far revealed that this place once housed a planned city made with better engineering. Here are some pictures from the digging site

1. ASI at Harrapan site in Rakhigarhi, Haryana

ASI at Harrapan site in Rakhigarhi, Haryana
1/7

There are two modern villages in Rakhigarhi, Rakhi-Shahpur and Rakhigarhi-Khash, which are large archaeological sites of the Harappan civilization. 

2. A planned city that was built with better technology

A planned city that was built with better technology
2/7

Currently, the excavations and studies conducted at Rakhigarhi have revealed that this place once housed a planned city that was built with technology that was better than today's engineering.

3. 5,000-years-old jewellery factory

5,000-years-old jewellery factory
3/7

There is also evidence of a 5,000-years-old jewellery factory, which indicates that trading was also done from the city.

4. Multi-storey houses

Multi-storey houses
4/7

In the excavations, the officials found evidence of Harappan town planning, including streets, pucca walls, and multi-storey houses, according to IANS.

5. Human remains

Human remains
5/7

Two women's skeletons were found during excavation, along with utensils used by the deceased, stated in IANS report.

6. To be developed as one of the five best iconic places

To be developed as one of the five best iconic places
6/7

As per the announcement made by the Central government in the Union Budget 2020-21, this place will be developed as one of the five best iconic places for which excavation started on February 24, 2022.

7. Ancient iteams discovered

Ancient iteams discovered
7/7

Several items from the site of the Harappan civilisation, located in Rakhigarhi, Haryana, have been discovered by the Archaeological Survey of India. 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.