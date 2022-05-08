In pics: Archaeological Survey Of India unearths ancient Harappan city in Rakhigarhi, Haryana

Researchers studied the remains of Harappan culture and found evidence of town planning, such as streets and multi-story houses, during excavations.

Haryana`s Rakhigarhi is famous across the world for the Harrapan civilisation. And now, the Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) is conducting new excavations in and around the 7,000-years-old planned Harappan city in Rakhigarhi which will be completed by the end of May, stated in an IANS report.

The excavation and study at Rakhigarhi have so far revealed that this place once housed a planned city made with better engineering. Here are some pictures from the digging site