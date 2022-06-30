In Pics: Amarnath Yatra 2022 begins after a gap of 2 years

Amarnath Yatra 2022: The Amarnath Shrine Board has also made a provision for online darshan of the naturally formed ice lingam.
The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Thursday as a batch of about 2,750 pilgrims left the base camp in Nunwan for the cave shrine housing the naturally formed ice-lingam in the south Kashmir Himalayas.
The pilgrimage was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla at the Nunwan base camp in the Anantnag district's Pahalgam.
1. Amarnath Yatra 2022
The annual Amarnath Yatra is being organised after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 43-day pilgrimage to the cave shrine will conclude on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (Photo: ANI)
2. The Shrine
The shrine is situated 3,888 metres above sea level in the Himalayas in Kashmir.
It houses an ice stalagmite structure called the Lingam that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. (File photo)
3. The journey
The journey to the shrine, most of it on foot, takes about three days with night halts at Sheeshnag and Panchtarni along the route.
Helicopter services are also available for pilgrims at Baltal. (Photo: IANS)
4. Pilgrims express happiness
Amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', and ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ in Kashmir Valley, the pilgrims expressed happiness over the resumption of the annual pilgrimage this year after a gap of almost three years.
In 2019, the Yatra was curtailed days ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.
The pilgrimage did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: ANI)
5. Security arrangements
Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the smooth conduct of the Yatra.
Security personnel were seen keeping a vigil as the first batch of pilgrims cross the mountain trails on their way to the Amarnath cave through the Baltal route.
(Photo: ANI)
6. Online darshan
The Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has made a provision for online 'darshan' of the naturally formed ice lingam.
The devotees can have darshan of the Holy Ice Lingam at the Cave Shrine through a live telecast of the morning and evening arti through Amarnath Shrine Board's website -- http://www.shriamarnathjishrine.com/AartiLive.html.
(Photo: Twitter/OfficeOfLGJandK)