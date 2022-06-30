In Pics: Amarnath Yatra 2022 begins after a gap of 2 years

Amarnath Yatra 2022: The Amarnath Shrine Board has also made a provision for online darshan of the naturally formed ice lingam.

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Thursday as a batch of about 2,750 pilgrims left the base camp in Nunwan for the cave shrine housing the naturally formed ice-lingam in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

The pilgrimage was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla at the Nunwan base camp in the Anantnag district's Pahalgam.