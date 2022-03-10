In Pics: AAP sets course in Punjab, BJP sweeps Uttar Pradesh in Assembly elections 2022

The election results came as a jolt to Congress which could not retain Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur where it was the main rival of the BJP.

With Assembly Elections 2022 finally coming to an end, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is poised to return to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is on course to a historic victory in Punjab as per today's trends (March 10).

In the other two states of Manipur and Goa, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party and is on course to form the government. The election results came as another jolt to Congress which could not retain Punjab or come to power in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur where it was the main rival of the BJP.

Here are some pictures of celebrations across India: