In Pics: AAP sets course in Punjab, BJP sweeps Uttar Pradesh in Assembly elections 2022

With Assembly Elections 2022 finally coming to an end, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is poised to return to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is on course to a historic victory in Punjab as per today's trends (March 10).
In the other two states of Manipur and Goa, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party and is on course to form the government. The election results came as another jolt to Congress which could not retain Punjab or come to power in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur where it was the main rival of the BJP.
Here are some pictures of celebrations across India:
1. BJP workers celebrate in Lucknow
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate with smeared in saffron colour after party's win Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in Lucknow, on Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo: IANS)
2. BJP Lucknow office celebration
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter holds the cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the celebration as the party leads in State Assembly elections, at the state party office, in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
3. BJP workers celebrate in Kanpur
BJP supporters dance in celebration, as the party heads to a landslide victory in the UP Assembly elections at Gallamandi Naubasta, in Kanpur, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)( PTI)
4. Arvind Kejriwal - Bhagwant Mann show victory sign
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with party's candidate and MP Bhagwant Mann show victory sign as party leads in Punjab Assembly polls, in New Delhi on Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo: Twitter)
5. Little Kejriwal appears in Punjab
3-year-old Avyaan Tomar dressed as AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal poses for photographs during the counting of votes for the Punjab assembly elections at the party office in New Delhi on Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)
6. Pramod Sawant shows victory sign
Goa Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Sanquelim constituency, Pramod Sawant shows a victory sign as he wins from Sanquelim seat defeating Congress leader Dharmesh Saglani, at Altinho, in Panaji on Thursday. (ANI Photo)