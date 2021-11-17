In Pics: A look inside IRCTC’s luxurious new ‘Pod’ hotel at Mumbai Central Railway Station

IRCTC has launched a new service for passengers, offering them a modern and luxurious resting facility in one-of-a-kind pod rooms.
The passengers who travel through Indian Railways will now be able to take rests in a luxurious new facility launched by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). These new retiring rooms will give you the feel of a top 5-star hotel!
IRCTC has created a one-of-a-kind experience for its passengers by curating ‘Pod’ concept retiring rooms in Mumbai. Check out the first-ever pictures of the pod-style hotel rooms that are the epitome of luxury and lavishness!
1. Pod rooms launched by IRCTC
In a statement, IRCTC said, “IRCTC has commissioned its first 'Pod' concept retiring rooms at Mumbai Central Railway station, the first of its kind on Indian Railways. This facility will be a gamechanger in passengers travel in India by rail, especially those on business trips.” (Photo- ANI)
2. Facilities in Pod rooms
These luxurious pod rooms offer a range of facilities and perks for people who want to take a rest from their journey in this hotel. Facilities like WiFi, TV, a small locker, adjustable mirror, and reading lights, etc will be provided, with plush and serene beds. (Photo- ANI)
3. Price range of IRCTC Pod rooms
Western Railways officials said in order to avail of this facility created by IRCTC, one has to pay Rs 999 for 12 hours and Rs 1,999 for 24 hours. They will be able to avail all the facilities of the room at this price. (Photo- ANI)
4. Budget of the Japanese-style pod rooms
Officials from Western Railways have said that the total cost of the projects and facilities inaugurated on Wednesday was worth Rs 230 crore. The facilities were launched on November 17 by Union minister of state for Railways Raosaheb Danve. (Photo- ANI)