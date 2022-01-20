In pics: 5 times couples took stand against each other in politics

From Amitabh & Jaya Bachchan to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman and her husband - these couples took a stand for their against each other
They say that there are no friends and enemies in politics and over the years we have seen many families go their separate ways in order to follow their political ideologies. But there are also families where husband and wife have actively followed different paths in politics and have still managed to remain together for years and still do.
Here are some famous couples who have had opposed opinions but have been together and have not let their professional decisions affect their personal lives:
1. Pappu Yadav and Ranjeet Ranjan:
Rajesh Ranjan who is quite famous in Bihar politics and goes by the name Pappu Yadav married the love of his life Ranjeet Ranjan. Both he and his wife have opposing opinions regarding politics. Pappu who has also been a former MP floated his own party Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) while his wife joined the Congress party from Supaul constituency in Bihar and has been a two-time MP from Bihar.
2. Nirmala Sitharaman and Dr Parakala Prabhakar:
Many do not know this but our current Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her husband also have different ideologies when it comes to supporting parties in politics and have worked against each other. Nirmala Sitharaman's husband, Dr Parakala Prabhakar worked as a communications advisor to the Chandrababu Naidu government of Andhra Pradesh from July 2014 to June 2018. He was also very close to the PVN and was asked by Rajiv Gandhi to represent the Congress party at the plenary session of the French Communist Party in Paris. He was also a part of BJP from 1997 to 2006 and later joined the Prajarajya Party formed by actor Chiranjeevi.
3. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan:
Actors and couple Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan are other such examples of people who have represented different political parties in the past. Amitabh Bachchan's political career began in 1984 when he contested and won from Allahabad on a Congress ticket but soon ended his career in politics. Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan is currently a Member of Parliament of the Samajwadi Party in the Rajya Sabha and this is her fourth term as a Rajya Sabha MP.
4. Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha:
Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha began his political career by joining the BJP parry while his wife Poonam Sinha joined the Samajwadi Party in April 2019. Poonam Sinha contested the Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow but unfortunately faced defeat against the BJP.
5. Sushma Swaraj and Swaraj Kaushal:
While Sushma Swaraj, who was the former External Affairs Minister of India and one of the top BJP leaders; her husband Swaraj Kaushal, was of a socialist ideology. Swaraj Kaushal is a prominent criminal case lawyer in the Supreme Court and became the governor of Mizoram at the age of 37.