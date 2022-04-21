In pics: UK PM Boris Johnson visits Gandhi Ashram, JCB factory, Akshardham Temple on Day 1 of India visit

On Day 1 of his tour, he visited the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati, a JCB plant near Vadodara, and Gandhinagar’s Akshardham temple.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for his 2-day India visit on Thursday morning to a grand welcome in Ahmedabad. On Day 1 of his tour, he visited the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati, a JCB plant near Vadodara, and Gandhinagar’s Akshardham temple. He also held close door meeting with leading businessman Gautam Adani at the Adani Group headquarters in the state. Johnson aims to solidify ties with India and work towards a free trade agreement between the two countries
1. Grand welcome in Ahmedabad
Having landed in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning, PM Johnson was welcomed by dancing troupes and cheers along the 4-km route to his hotel in the city.
2. Visit to JCB plant
Johnson visited a plant of famous construction firm JCB near Halol town of Panchmahal district. JCB’s name is used interchangeably in India with bulldozers and other heavy machinery.
3. First UK PM to visit Gandhi Ashram
PM Johnson became the first British prime minister to visit Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram. At the monument, Johnson called Gandhi an “extraordinary man” who mobilized the principles of truth and non-violence in order to change the world for the better.