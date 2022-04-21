In pics: UK PM Boris Johnson visits Gandhi Ashram, JCB factory, Akshardham Temple on Day 1 of India visit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for his 2-day India visit on Thursday morning to a grand welcome in Ahmedabad. On Day 1 of his tour, he visited the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati, a JCB plant near Vadodara, and Gandhinagar’s Akshardham temple. He also held close door meeting with leading businessman Gautam Adani at the Adani Group headquarters in the state. Johnson aims to solidify ties with India and work towards a free trade agreement between the two countries