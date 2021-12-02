IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in THESE states from December to February, issues alert for Cyclone Jawad

IMD, on Wednesday, also issued an alert for the formation of Cyclone Jawad, which may hit the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on December 4.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Wednesday, predicted that several states will experience above-normal rainfall from December 2021 to February 2022. IMD predicted the same for several states including coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, inner Puducherry, and Kerala.
1. Above-normal rainfall from December to February
"Our prediction for above-normal rainfall for December to February is for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, inner Puducherry, and Kerala," said the Indian Meteorological Department.
"Below normal rainfall probability is predicted for North-West India, thus their average temp is expected to stay above normal," it added. "Punjab, Haryana, and west Rajasthan are expected to experience a normal average temperature," it added.
"It is difficult to tell the temperature as above or below normal of east and west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, and Gujarat, but the maximum temperature is expected to stay below normal," it said.
2. Many people lost their lives in rain-related incidents
Eight people have died in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu in November, While, torrential rains claimed 27 lives in Kerala in October. While unprecedented rainfall claimed the lives of 44 people in Andhra Pradesh.
3. IMD issues alert for Cyclone Jawad
IMD, on Wednesday, also issued an alert for the formation of Cyclone Jawad, which may hit the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on December 4 morning. The cyclone is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in almost all the districts of south Bengal.
4. Heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 4 and 5
The West Bengal government has issued an alert saying that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur on December 4 and 5 in several districts of the state, including Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, and Jhargram.
5. Severe cyclonic storm in India
A low depression in southern Thailand is gradually gathering strength to form a severe cyclonic storm. It is likely to enter the Indian territory through the South Andaman Sea before making landfall between Odisha and Andhra coast on the morning of December 4. The met department has warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea from Friday to Sunday. Those at sea have been instructed to return by Thursday evening.
