IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in THESE states from December to February, issues alert for Cyclone Jawad

"Our prediction for above-normal rainfall for December to February is for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, inner Puducherry, and Kerala," said the Indian Meteorological Department.

"Below normal rainfall probability is predicted for North-West India, thus their average temp is expected to stay above normal," it added. "Punjab, Haryana, and west Rajasthan are expected to experience a normal average temperature," it added.

"It is difficult to tell the temperature as above or below normal of east and west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, and Gujarat, but the maximum temperature is expected to stay below normal," it said.