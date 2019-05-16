Search icon
Image showing ‘Modilie’ is fake: Oxford Dictionaries fact-checks Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said "Modilies" is a new word that has become popular worldwide.

  • DNA Web Team
  • May 16, 2019, 05:20 PM IST

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Thursday fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of speaking lies, and mentioned about a website that he claimed "catalogues the best 'Modilies'".

 

Gandhi said "Modilies" is a new word that has become popular worldwide.

"Now there's even a website that catalogues the best Modilies!" the Congress president tweeted, along with a link to the website "Modi Lies: The Most Accurate List of PM Modi's Many Lies".

Gandhi has been accusing Modi of speaking "lies" on various issues, including on the Rafale jet deal.

Reacting, Oxford Dictionaries wrote to Rahul Gandhi on Twitter: “We can confirm that the image showing the entry ‘Modilie’ is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries.”

 

On Wednesday, he had said "Modilie" is a new word in dictionary and tweeted a screenshot of a photoshopped page of an English dictionary explaining the meaning of the word.

In the fabricated page, "Modilie" was described as a "mass noun".

The photoshopped page listed three meanings and examples of the usage of the word. P

