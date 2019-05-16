Image showing ‘Modilie’ is fake: Oxford Dictionaries fact-checks Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said "Modilies" is a new word that has become popular worldwide.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Thursday fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of speaking lies, and mentioned about a website that he claimed "catalogues the best 'Modilies'".

"Now there's even a website that catalogues the best Modilies!" the Congress president tweeted, along with a link to the website "Modi Lies: The Most Accurate List of PM Modi's Many Lies".