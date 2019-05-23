If you want to change anything, change the leadership: Congress leaders to Reuters after dismal show

2/4

But Congress's continued slide has raised questions both about its future and the role of his family.

Younger Indians find it difficult to accept that Gandhi was appointed Congress president only because of his lineage as the son, grandson, and great-grandson of prime ministers, said prominent historian and columnist Ramachandra Guha.

"The Congress should dump the Dynasty," he said on Twitter.

In May 2014, after Congress slumped to its worst performance in a general election, with 44 seats, Gandhi told reporters, "There's a lot for us to think about, and, as vice president of the party, I hold myself responsible."



Five years on, his party has suffered a further drubbing at the hands of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party and he was himself trailing in the family borough of Amethi in northern Uttar Pradesh, though he was leading in a second constituency from which he is contesting, in southern India.

Congress also proved unable to effectively parry Modi's campaign emphasis on national security, after aerial clashes and heightened tension with arch rival Pakistan following a suicide attack in disputed Kashmir that killed 40 Indian policemen.



At the end of last year, Congress's hopes of upsetting Modi had increased, after it won three heartland states in elections, largely driven by voter concerns about weak farm incomes and a lack of jobs.

