Trolling is a new way of demeaning women: TMC candidate Nusrat Jahan slams haters

There had been a lot uncouth behaviour by netizens who targeted Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty, two Bengali actresses who are going to contest the upcoming elections on TMC tickets.

Nusrat Jahan, one of the Bengal’s top actresses who’s going to contest the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat in North 24 Parganas district, slammed trolls and called them 'uncultured'.

Nusrat Jahan was quoted saying by IANS: "I think this is the change that we are trying to bring about. Trolling is a new way of demeaning women. We want women to be given more respect. I don't know who these people are and why they indulge in such online abuse. I think they are simply uncultured. If they knew how to respect their mothers and sisters, they would've respected us as well.”