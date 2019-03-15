Trolling is a new way of demeaning women: TMC candidate Nusrat Jahan slams haters

There had been a lot uncouth behaviour by netizens who targeted Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty, two Bengali actresses who are going to contest the upcoming elections on TMC tickets.
Nusrat Jahan, one of the Bengal’s top actresses who’s going to contest the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat in North 24 Parganas district, slammed trolls and called them 'uncultured'.
There had been a lot uncouth behaviour by netizens who targeted Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty, two Bengali actresses who are going to contest the upcoming elections on TMC tickets.
Nusrat Jahan was quoted saying by IANS: "I think this is the change that we are trying to bring about. Trolling is a new way of demeaning women. We want women to be given more respect. I don't know who these people are and why they indulge in such online abuse. I think they are simply uncultured. If they knew how to respect their mothers and sisters, they would've respected us as well.”
1. Nusrat trolled
Nusrat Jahan is one of the most popular faces in today's Bengali entertainment industry. Originally hailing from Kolkata, she has done movies with big banners and top stars in her relatively short acting career.
A former model, Nusrat did her first movie with Jeet in 2011. She has subsequently done movies like Crisscross, Bolo Dugga Maiki, Kelor Kirti, Har Har Byomkesh, Jamai 420 opposite A- listers . She has a huge following on social media too. Nusrat has faced trolling from fundamentalists for wishing people during Durga Puja.
Bong glam dolls like mimi n nusrat r contesting from TMC. What a cheap way to get votes? Is this empowerment ? Nusrat is gf of prime accused kadir khan, of park street rape case. #TMC #MamataBanerjee #mimichakraborty #NusratJahan #Bengal— tanaya12345 (@tanayadutta) March 13, 2019
Election h ya ..?— Big Breaking(@big_breaking_) March 14, 2019
TMC Loksabha candidates Mimi Chakravarty & Nusrat Jahan soliciting votes jointly for both their constituencies!
Keep it up babes pic.twitter.com/QEAkwN3CAo
TMC candidates from Jadavpur & Basithar— sanataniamericanhindu () March 13, 2019
Mimi Chakraborty & Nusrat Jahan.
Both are experts in Pubic welfare. pic.twitter.com/wfN7avtJe1
2. Nusrat had given a hint
Nusrat like Mimi, is a regular in all major cultural and political events hosted by either the state government or TMC. However, not many people would have known about her getting a ticket in the Lok Sabha polls, though Nusrat herself had given a cryptic hint few days back. Reacting to her candidature, Nusrat said that it is a huge responsibility and that she is thrilled to have joined politics.
3. Where is Basirhat?
Basirhat located in North 24 Parganas has come to news several times in the last few years owing to reports of communal disharmony. During 2017, Baduria riots in Basirhat meant that the entire area was tensed for several days before slowly law and order situation stabilised. TMC has won the seat consecutively twice, but they have been forced to change candidates repeatedly.
4. Nusrat hopes to woo young voters
With Nusrat Jahan, TMC hopes to woo the young voters and also the considerable section of minority voters in this lok sabha seat. Nusrat is extremely popular among the youth and TMC hopes that she can face the stern BJP test. BJP has gained significant strength in this border adjoining seat. Basirhat is one of the main seats where the saffron party is hoping to win. The Left too has a pocket of influence here, and is likely to eat into the anti- TMC votes. Basirhat can be a touch and go seat, depending on the fight shown by the opposition and Nusrat's candidature may just turn out to be a Mamata masterstroke.