If oppression ensures security for my people, then so be it: Gambhir slams Mehbooba's 'brute' remark

War of words
BJP MP and outspoken ex-Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has again got involved in a Twitter spat with former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti. There is no love lost between these two as Mehbooba famously tried to troll Gambhir calling him a 'failed cricketer' which lead to angry retort from Gambhir.
This time, the trigger was Amit Shah taking over Union Home Ministry. It is widely expected that Shah will continue NDA's muscular policy in the Valley and may even crank up the intensity a few notches. Thus Mehbooba Mufti in anticipation wrote:
Since 1947, Kashmir’s been looked through the prism of security by successive governments. It’s a political problem that needs a political redressal by involving all stakeholders inc Pak.Expecting a quick fix through brute force by newly appointed HM is ridiculously naive— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 3, 2019
She wrote, " Since 1947, Kashmir’s been looked through the prism of security by successive governments. It’s a political problem that needs a political redressal by involving all stakeholders inc Pak.Expecting a quick fix through brute force by newly appointed HM is ridiculously naive".
This reference to 'brute force' didn't go down too well with Gambhir who lashed back at her.
Gambhir said:
While I am all for a talk-based solution to Kashmir problem but for @mehboobamufti to term Shri @AmitShah’s process as “brute” is “ridiculously naive”. History has been witness to our patience and endurance. But if oppression ensures security for my people, then so be it.— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 3, 2019
According to former Indian opener, "History has been witness to our patience and endurance. But if oppression ensures security for my people, then so be it". While Gambhir's plainspeak is unlikely to earn him any brownie point from the Left liberal cycle, it is his straightforward views which resonate really well with Tweeples. Shah after taking oath has taken stock of the overall internal security situation in the country and has been briefed by all senior officials of Home Ministry.
1. Not the first spat
Some of the earlier exchanges between these two politicians are:
@MehboobaMufti यह भारत है, कोई आप जैसा धब्बा नहीं जो मिट जाएगा!— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 8, 2019
I worry for your mental health. Am used to people trolling but this level of stalking is unhealthy. Id imagine most people sleep at night. Better to since you dont know anything about kashmir . Here blocking you now so u can do the 2 rupee per tweet trolling somewhere else
— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 9, 2019
Most welcome @MehboobaMufti Ma’am, happy to be blocked by a callous individual. By the way, at the time of writing this tweet there are 1,365,386,456 Indians. How will you block them?— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 9, 2019
2. Contasting political career
While Gautam Gambhir won easily from East Delhi defeating Congress' Arvinder Lovely by 3. 91 lakh votes, Mehbooba Mufti came a poor third from Anantnag in the recent Lok Sabha election.
PDP is having a tough time in convicting their voters after their alliance with BJP went south. That perhaps explains Mehbooba's increased attack against BJP to again get back credibility.
3. Mehbooba Mufti called Amit Shah 'street ruffian'
Not for the first time, that Mehbooba Mufti has taken on Amit Shah. During the election campaigning, Mufti called Shah a 'street rufffian'. This was in response to Shah's jibe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi that he is doing 'ilu ilu with terrorists'.