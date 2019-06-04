If oppression ensures security for my people, then so be it: Gambhir slams Mehbooba's 'brute' remark

BJP MP and outspoken ex-Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has again got involved in a Twitter spat with former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti. There is no love lost between these two as Mehbooba famously tried to troll Gambhir calling him a 'failed cricketer' which lead to angry retort from Gambhir.

This time, the trigger was Amit Shah taking over Union Home Ministry. It is widely expected that Shah will continue NDA's muscular policy in the Valley and may even crank up the intensity a few notches. Thus Mehbooba Mufti in anticipation wrote:

Since 1947, Kashmir’s been looked through the prism of security by successive governments. It’s a political problem that needs a political redressal by involving all stakeholders inc Pak.Expecting a quick fix through brute force by newly appointed HM is ridiculously naive — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 3, 2019

This reference to 'brute force' didn't go down too well with Gambhir who lashed back at her.

Gambhir said:

While I am all for a talk-based solution to Kashmir problem but for @mehboobamufti to term Shri @AmitShah’s process as “brute” is “ridiculously naive”. History has been witness to our patience and endurance. But if oppression ensures security for my people, then so be it. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 3, 2019

According to former Indian opener, "History has been witness to our patience and endurance. But if oppression ensures security for my people, then so be it". While Gambhir's plainspeak is unlikely to earn him any brownie point from the Left liberal cycle, it is his straightforward views which resonate really well with Tweeples. Shah after taking oath has taken stock of the overall internal security situation in the country and has been briefed by all senior officials of Home Ministry.