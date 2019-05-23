If Cong doesn't give Rahul 'decent retirement', India will be dominated by BJP for next 25 years: Hemant Biswa Sarma

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power as it led in over 300 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with about 50, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is not cut out for politics and the party should give him a "decent retirement", Assam Finance Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said Wednesday.



"I must have met him (Rahul) around 20 times in my life...I feel pity for him. Sonia Gandhi (UPA chairperson and former Congress chief) has thrust him on the Congress. He is a person who has come from a privileged background, he doesn't respect his colleagues," Sarma said.