Xiaomi’s Mi LED 4X Pro smart TV is currently available for purchase for Rs 39,999.

The Android TV was earlier available in India with a price tag of Rs 49,999.

There is also an extra five percent off if purchased via an Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. The Smart TV features a 55-inch display with 4K UHD resolution which supports 10-bit color depth and HDR10 dynamic range. The Mi TV ships with Android 8.1 Oreo-based PatchWall UI.

(Photo: Xiaomi)