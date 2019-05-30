Under the "30 day keep or exchange" plan, clients can purchase a TV from Flipkart and even return, if needed, within 30 days for 90 percent of its value, if not fulfilled.
The ICC World Cup 2019 is lookling to have a proper start today at Oval in London. The first match will be between England and South Africa. Meanwhile, Flipkart has come up with another "30-day keep or exchange" plan for Xiaomi Mi TVs, an enticing arrangement for cricket darlings. The online e-commerce website is offering Xiaomi TVs with prices starting from Rs 12,499. The offer is valid until May 31, so you have to hurry on the off chance that you are keen on getting one.
1. Mi 4X Pro Smart TV at Rs 39,999
Xiaomi’s Mi LED 4X Pro smart TV is currently available for purchase for Rs 39,999.
The Android TV was earlier available in India with a price tag of Rs 49,999.
There is also an extra five percent off if purchased via an Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. The Smart TV features a 55-inch display with 4K UHD resolution which supports 10-bit color depth and HDR10 dynamic range. The Mi TV ships with Android 8.1 Oreo-based PatchWall UI.
(Photo: Xiaomi)
2. Mi 4A Pro Smart TV at Rs 12,999
Xiaomi launched the Mi 4A Pro smart TV earlier this year alongside the Mi 4X Pro Smart TV. The TV packs a 43-inch display panel with full HD+ resolution while running on 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The TV also comes with built-in Chromecast and Mi TV Remote Control with support for Google Voice commands with the help of an added microphone. Earlier Flipkart was selling this TV for Rs 25,999, but currently, you can get it for Rs 22,999. You can also buy the 32-inch Mi 4A Pro smart TV, which is priced at 12,999.
(Photo: Xiaomi)
3. Mi 4A Smart TV at Rs 12,499
This Mi 4A smart TV comes with a 32-inch display panel. Customers can buy the same at a discounted price of Rs 12,499. This TV was originally available for Rs 14,499. One can also go for the 43-inch model of the Mi TV 4A, which will cost Rs 22,999. This model comes with content support for 15 different languages, and is equipped with PatchWall OS.
(Photo: Xiaomi)
4. Mi 4 Pro Smart TV at Rs 47,999
Interested buyers can get the Xiaomi Mi 4 Pro smart TV for Rs 47,999. The e-commerce giant was earlier selling the same TV for Rs 54,999. It is an Android TV and features a 55-inch display panel along with 4K resolution. The smart TV comes with 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD, an Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor with 7th-gen imaging technology, and Mali-450 graphics.
(Photo: Xiaomi)