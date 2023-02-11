Search icon
IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav

IAS Office Tina Dabi and her husband, IAS Pradeep Gawande, were spotted taking part in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahotsav.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 11, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

Tina Dabi is currently the collector of Jaisalmer district where Maru Mahotsav was observed. From February 3 to February 5, Tina Dabi's Jaisalmer district hosted the ‘Desert Festival Jaisalmer 2023’ also known as Maru Mahotsav. IAS Dabi, the class of 2015 UPSC top performer, was spotted donning a new look. Dabi and her husband, IAS Pradeep Gawande, were spotted taking part in the Mahotsav.

1. IAS officer Tina Dabi

IAS officer Tina Dabi
1/5

One of India's most well-known IAS officers, Tina Dabi, is the district collector of Jaisalmer, also known as the "Golden city."

2. Maru Mahotsav

Maru Mahotsav
2/5

She was given the task of planning the entire Maru Mahotsav, which was held here and featured many prominent stars, as the district collector. IAS Currently, Tina Dabi is Jaisalmer's 65th collector.

3. 2015 batch topper Tina Dabi

2015 batch topper Tina Dabi
3/5

IAS On November 9th, 1993, Tina Dabi was born in Bhopal, MP. She attracted media attention in 2015 after securing an AIR-1 ranking and acing the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

4. Tina Dabi

Tina Dabi
4/5

IAS class of 2015 topper and one of the nation's toughest exams is the UPSC.  In this test, Tina Dabi received a score of 52.49 percent. Tina Dabi had earned a total of 1063 marks out of 2025.

5. Tina Dabi's husband IAS Pradeep Gawande

Tina Dabi's husband IAS Pradeep Gawande
5/5

Tina Dabi is married twice, the second time to IAS Pradeep Gawande. She was married once before, to IAS Aamir Athar, but the union was short-lived, and both parties decided to divorce one another.

(Pic credit: Zee Media Bureau)

