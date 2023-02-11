IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav

Tina Dabi is currently the collector of Jaisalmer district where Maru Mahotsav was observed. From February 3 to February 5, Tina Dabi's Jaisalmer district hosted the ‘Desert Festival Jaisalmer 2023’ also known as Maru Mahotsav. IAS Dabi, the class of 2015 UPSC top performer, was spotted donning a new look. Dabi and her husband, IAS Pradeep Gawande, were spotted taking part in the Mahotsav.