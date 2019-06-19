Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2762655
HomePhotos

I see my late friend Rajiv in you: Amarinder gets emotional on Rahul Gandhi’s birthday

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wished good health and a long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday on Wednesday.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 19, 2019, 03:13 PM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wished good health and a long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday on Wednesday.
 

"Wish you a very happy birthday, dear @RahulGandhi. Proud of who you have become over the years; I see my dear friend (late) Rajiv (Gandhi) in you," Singh tweeted.

"May God bless you with a long, healthy and prosperous life," the chief minister said.

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also wished good health and a long life to Rahul Gandhi, who turned 49 on Wednesday. 

1. PM wishes Rahul

PM wishes Rahul
1/3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished good health and a long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.
 

Modi took to Twitter to convey his wishes to Rahul Gandhi, who turned 49 on Wednesday.

"Best wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," he tweeted.

2. Rahul replies to PM

Rahul replies to PM
2/3

Rahul Gandhi replied on Twitter, saying, "Thank you for your greetings narendramodi ji. I appreciate them." The two leaders were involved in a war of words in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, in which the BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority.

 

Congress leaders and workers also wished Rahul Gandhi on his birthday at the party headquarters on Akbar Road.

3. Leaders wish Rahul at AICC office

Leaders wish Rahul at AICC office
3/3

Among those who wished Rahul Gandhi at the AICC office were former prime minister Manmohan Singh, his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

"Thank you all for your best wishes and greetings on my birthday. I'm overwhelmed and grateful for your love and affection," he later tweeted and posted some pictures on the micro-blogging site of him meeting the party leaders and workers.

The Congress chief, who was in a joyous mood, shared some light moments with the workers and mediapersons at the party headquarters. He also offered sweets to those wishing him on his birthday.

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 gets U/A certificate, CBFC asks these 5 changes, including replacement of...
In pics: Team India's T20 World Cup victory parade in Mumbai
Meet actor who worked as door-to-door salesman, earned Rs 1600, struggled for 3 years after debut, became star with...
From Salman Khan, Justin Bieber to Karan Aujla, check full list of star performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika's sangeet
5 warm moments Ranveer Singh shared with fans that show why he is their favourite
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'No indication of ...': US President Biden rejects call to drop out of presidential race amid health concerns
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews