I say, they hear: The trend sweeping the internet after #JCBKiKhudai

It appears to have started with one Twitter user tweeting: “I say Punjabi, they hear butter chicken”, and soon everyone had their favourite version.

The elections are over which means the that the internet has a lot of free time to discuss things of massive importance like uncles who complain about vulgar ads on IRCTC websites or JCBs at work. And now the ‘I see, they hear’ format has taken over the network where people are playing a unique word-association game pairing geographic places and their most famous offerings.

It appears to have started with one Twitter user tweeting: “I say Punjabi, they hear butter chicken”, and soon everyone had their favourite version.