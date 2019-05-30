I say, they hear: The trend sweeping the internet after #JCBKiKhudai

It appears to have started with one Twitter user tweeting: “I say Punjabi, they hear butter chicken”, and soon everyone had their favourite version.
The elections are over which means the that the internet has a lot of free time to discuss things of massive importance like uncles who complain about vulgar ads on IRCTC websites or JCBs at work. And now the ‘I see, they hear’ format has taken over the network where people are playing a unique word-association game pairing geographic places and their most famous offerings.
I say Punjabi, they hear butter chicken.— grumpy (@roooossshhiiiii) May 25, 2019
1. 'I say Manto'
I say Manto. They hear 'Khol do'. https://t.co/55nFUOi2iY— Intolerant Liberal (@richard49step) May 30, 2019
I say Udupi. They hear dosa. https://t.co/A8OTl4OH6f— SANJAY HEGDE (@sanjayuvacha) May 29, 2019
I say Banaras. They hear paan. https://t.co/c74v508JQS— बुकरात वकील (انس) (@Vakeel_Sb) May 27, 2019
2. 'I say Himachal'
I say Vidarbha. They hear farmer suicide. https://t.co/GTZ9JyaBiH— Doofishmirtz evil inc. (@GenZinfrenzy) May 27, 2019
I say Uttarakhand. They hear pahadi ladki. https://t.co/3MAfZIRAXv— तृप्ति | ترپتی (@paurikhal_ki) May 27, 2019
I say Himachal. They hear weed. https://t.co/zxc9qbJgYj— विराट हिन्दू शेर(@TomatoPotato__) May 27, 2019
3. 'I say rasgulla'
I say Kolkata they hear rasgullas https://t.co/QHtb7F9EM5— Tanha.dil_Tanha.safar (@Monaguha2) May 27, 2019
I say kerala, they hear banana chips. https://t.co/MUasGGUW3x— Savitha (@SavithaKartha) May 27, 2019
I say Kannadathi, they hear Masala dosa. https://t.co/jCJY7WQiUG— Contemplating Sowmya (@SowMe18) May 25, 2019