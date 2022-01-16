Search icon
Huge crowds gather to celebrate Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh; Covid-19 curbs go for toss

Crows of people can be seen flouting Covid-19 norms in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu amid Jallikattu celebrations.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 16, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

On the second day of the festival, the popular Jallikattu competition remained a hit between the crowds despite the surge of Covid-19 cases across the country. People were seen openly flouting Covid-19 norms while they gathered for the annual celebrations of Jallikattu.

1. Large crowds gather for Jallikattu

The second day of the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu saw a large crowd of people in several districts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. (Photo- ANI)

2. No masks, social distancing

Covid-19 norms for Jallikattu celebrations went for a toss when people were seen not wearing masks and not following the social distancing norms. (Photo- ANI)

3. Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu guidelines

The Tamil Nadu government had instructed only 150 spectators or 50 percent capacity in Jallikattu events, with a full vaccination certificate or a negative Covid-19 test. (Photo- ANI)

4. Bull-tamers from various districts participate

The Jallikattu events were held in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai and Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, and youth participants from all across the state poured in. (Photo- ANI)

5. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh Covid-19 cases

The huge crowds celebrating Jallikattu in the two states come as Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 23,989 new Covid-19 cases while Andhra Pradesh recorded 4,955 fresh infections on the same day. (Photo- ANI)

