How much do Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, Raihan Vadra, Miraya Gandhi earn? A look at their family's net worth

INDIA
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 30, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
1.Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi
Rajiv Gandhi was the elder son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Feroze Gandhi. He married Sonia Gandhi on February 25, 1968, in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The couple had two children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. According to reports, Sonia Gandhi’s total assets are estimated to be around Rs 12.53 crore.
2.Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi, the elder son of Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi, is a senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament. As per his election affidavits filed in April–May 2024, his total net worth stands at approximately Rs 20.39 crore.
3.Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the younger child of Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi. Based on her election affidavit filed for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in October 2024, her personal net worth is estimated at around Rs 12 crore.
4.Robert Vadra
Businessman Robert Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, has declared assets worth approximately Rs 65.54 crore. This includes movable assets of about Rs 37.9 crore and immovable properties valued at Rs 27.64 crore. He has also declared liabilities of around Rs 10 crore, as per available records.
5.Raihan Vadra
Raihan Vadra is the elder child of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra. There is currently no public information available regarding his personal income or net worth.
6.Miraya Vadra
Their daughter, Miraya Vadra, has not made any official disclosures. However, some social media reports have made unverified claims about her wealth, estimated to be approximately Rs 3,126 crore.