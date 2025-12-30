FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar box office collection day 25 : Ranveer Singh sets NEW RECORD, beats Pushpa 2, Jawan, Baahubali 2, every other Indian blockbuster by earning...

How did Khaleda Zia die? Did undetected COVID-19 take ultimate toll?

Uttarakhand accident: At least 36 killed, several injured after bus into gorge in Almora district, here's what we know so far

IAS Srushti Deshmukh's husband IAS Nagarjun B Gowda BREAKS silence on 'corruption' allegations of using AI-generated photos to win national presidential award, Rs 20000000, says, 'No connection...'

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig's engagement: Who is more educated? Here's all you need to know about Priyanka Gandhi's son and soon-to-be daughter-in-law

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig Engagement: Meet Rahul Gandhi's nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son, know about his educational qualification, profession

Who is Aviva Baig? Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra's son Raihan Vadra's long-time girlfriend, know her educational qualification, profession; Here's how they met

Exclusive: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on Naagin 7, comparison with Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash, losing Bigg Boss 16: 'I’m focused on...'

BIG WARNING for iPhone users: Apple talks about this security threat, know details

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra's son Raihan Vadra gets engaged to girlfriend Aviva Baig

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
5 things to know about Raihan Vadra’s fiancee, Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig

Know about Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig

How much do Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, Raihan Vadra, Miraya Gandhi earn? A look at their family's net worth

A look at Gandhi family's net worth, from Priyanka Gandhi to Raihan Vadra

Dhurandhar box office collection day 25 : Ranveer Singh sets NEW RECORD, beats Pushpa 2, Jawan, Baahubali 2, every other Indian blockbuster by earning...

Dhurandhar box office collection day 25 : Ranveer Singh sets NEW RECORD

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 things to know about Raihan Vadra’s fiancee, Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig

Know about Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig

How much do Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, Raihan Vadra, Miraya Gandhi earn? A look at their family's net worth

A look at Gandhi family's net worth, from Priyanka Gandhi to Raihan Vadra

Raihan Vadra–Aviva Baig Love Story: Sonia Gandhi’s grandson, Rahul Gandhi's nephew engaged to long-time girlfriend, see pics

Raihan Vadra–Aviva Baig Love Story: Sonia Gandhi’s grandson

HomePhotos

INDIA

How much do Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, Raihan Vadra, Miraya Gandhi earn? A look at their family's net worth

From Sonia Gandhi to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, here is a simple breakdown of the Gandhi family’s net worth.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 30, 2025, 01:19 PM IST

1.Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi
1

Rajiv Gandhi was the elder son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Feroze Gandhi. He married Sonia Gandhi on February 25, 1968, in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The couple had two children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. According to reports, Sonia Gandhi’s total assets are estimated to be around Rs 12.53 crore.

Advertisement

2.Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
2

Rahul Gandhi, the elder son of Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi, is a senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament. As per his election affidavits filed in April–May 2024, his total net worth stands at approximately Rs 20.39 crore.

3.Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
3

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the younger child of Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi. Based on her election affidavit filed for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in October 2024, her personal net worth is estimated at around Rs 12 crore.

4.Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra
4

Businessman Robert Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, has declared assets worth approximately Rs 65.54 crore. This includes movable assets of about Rs 37.9 crore and immovable properties valued at Rs 27.64 crore. He has also declared liabilities of around Rs 10 crore, as per available records.

TRENDING NOW

5.Raihan Vadra

Raihan Vadra
5

Raihan Vadra is the elder child of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra. There is currently no public information available regarding his personal income or net worth.

6.Miraya Vadra

Miraya Vadra
6

Their daughter, Miraya Vadra, has not made any official disclosures. However, some social media reports have made unverified claims about her wealth, estimated to be approximately Rs 3,126 crore.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar box office collection day 25 : Ranveer Singh sets NEW RECORD, beats Pushpa 2, Jawan, Baahubali 2, every other Indian blockbuster by earning...
Dhurandhar box office collection day 25 : Ranveer Singh sets NEW RECORD
How did Khaleda Zia die? Did undetected COVID-19 take ultimate toll?
How did Khaleda Zia die? Did undetected COVID-19 take ultimate toll?
Uttarakhand accident: At least 36 killed, several injured after bus into gorge in Almora district, here's what we know so far
Uttarakhand accident: At least 36 killed, several injured after bus into gorge i
IAS Srushti Deshmukh's husband IAS Nagarjun B Gowda BREAKS silence on 'corruption' allegations of using AI-generated photos to win national presidential award, Rs 20000000, says, 'No connection...'
IAS Srushti Deshmukh's husband IAS Nagarjun Gowda BREAKS silence on allegations
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig's engagement: Who is more educated? Here's all you need to know about Priyanka Gandhi's son and soon-to-be daughter-in-law
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig's engagement: Who is more educated? Here's all you need
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
5 things to know about Raihan Vadra’s fiancee, Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
Know about Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
How much do Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, Raihan Vadra, Miraya Gandhi earn? A look at their family's net worth
A look at Gandhi family's net worth, from Priyanka Gandhi to Raihan Vadra
Raihan Vadra–Aviva Baig Love Story: Sonia Gandhi’s grandson, Rahul Gandhi's nephew engaged to long-time girlfriend, see pics
Raihan Vadra–Aviva Baig Love Story: Sonia Gandhi’s grandson
From Shah Rukh Khan to Julia Roberts: When Bollywood and Hollywood stars celebrated Sabyasachi jewellery, see viral pics
Bollywood and Hollywood stars celebrated Sabyasachi jewellery
Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya love story: From first date, first trip to AP Dhillon controversy, everything you need to know about the couple
Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya love story: Everything you need to know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement